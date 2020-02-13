Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Manganese Carbonate Market 2015 – 2023

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

competitive landscape and features companies manufacturing transportation fuel. This report includes the key market dynamics affecting the transportation fuel market globally. The analysis in the report provides detailed insights of the global transportation fuel market. Major dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report through tables. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global transportation fuel market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model.

The transportation fuel market has been segmented on the basis of fuel type as gasoline, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and others. Gasoline was the largest segment of the transportation fuel market globally, accounting for more than 40% of the global share in 2013. Consumption of gasoline was augmented by a large number of gasoline vehicles across the globe, especially in the U.S. However, the gasoline market is hampered by stringent emission regulations. The environmental regulatory bodies in North America and Europe have set emission targets. In order to achieve these targets, OEMs are improving engine technologies to reduce emissions and enhance fuel economy. This is anticipated to hamper the demand for gasoline during the forecast period. Diesel was the second-largest segment of the transportation fuel market globally, accounting for more than 35% of the overall transportation fuel consumption in 2013. Diesel is majorly consumed by commercial vehicles in developing economies due to increasing industrialization and infrastructure development.

The transportation fuel market was analyzed for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Volumetric consumption of a few major countries is also provided for all the regions. Countries mentioned in the report are the U.S., China, Canada, Italy, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa, the U.K., France, and Germany. North America held the major share of global transportation fuel market, accounting for more than 30% of the global transportation fuel consumption. However, growing population, increasing industrialization and development in Asia Pacific are anticipated to make the region the largest consumer of transportation fuel by 2022. In 2013, China was the major consumer of transportation fuel in Asia Pacific. The consumption of transportation fuel in Europe is growing at a slow rate. RoW is anticipated to be the second-fastest growing market for transportation fuels during the forecast period.

Major companies in the transportation fuel market have integrated operations with established distribution channel, acting as barriers for new entrants. Some of the key market participants in the transportation fuel market include Chevron Corporation, BP p.l.c., Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Phillips 66, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., and PetroChina Company Limited. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details (if available), business strategies, and recent developments.

The transportation fuel market has been segmented as follows:

Global Transportation Fuel Market: Type Analysis

Gasoline

Diesel

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)

Others

Global Transportation Fuel Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Brazil South Africa Rest of Latin America



