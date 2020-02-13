Socks Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027

The Socks market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Socks market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Market Taxonomy
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
By Product Type
- Athletic Socks
- Casual Socks
- Formal Socks
- Specialty Socks
By End User
- Men
- Women
- Kids
By Base Material
- Cotton
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Spandex
- Wool
- Acrylic
- Others
By Length
- No Show
- Liner
- Quarter/Anklets
- Mid Calf/Crew
- Knee High
By Sales Channel
- Independent Retail Outlets
- Retail Apparel Chains
- Monobrand Outlets
- Multibrand Outlets
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Online Retailers
- Other Channels
Market structure and relative share by different groups of companies
The global socks market is primarily characterized by fragmentation, wherein large multinational players, local, as well as regional players operate in the worldwide market. Multinational players channelize the market through their established distribution channels and are targeting the market of Asia Pacific region owing to increasing brand awareness coupled with rising disposable income of the middle class in the region. Retail apparel chains, online retail and supermarket/hypermarket are the key distribution channels that manufacturers are using for offering their products. The market is characterized as highly unorganized in developing and emerging economies. Local players are entering into mergers and collaborations with other multinational companies in order to expand their brand presence.
Research Methodology
Persistence Market Research is committed to offering a comprehensive report to our clients backed by in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players and products. Our report delivers industry insights and information in an easy-to-understand format. Our expert team of analysts has conducted interviews with industry players, experts, retailers and distributors to make sure that the final product will fulfill the expectations of our clients. We have considered market indicators such as R&D expenditure and research funding from government and non-profit organizations to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Further, historical consumption trend has been analyzed to track data. The bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.
