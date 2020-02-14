Blood Banking Devices Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2030

The global Blood Banking Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Blood Banking Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Blood Banking Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Blood Banking Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Blood Banking Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Beckton, Dickson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Polymed Medical Devices

Roche Holdings AG

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Blood Collection Devices

Blood Processing Devices

Blood Storage Devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Independent Diagnostic Centres/Clinics

Blood Banks

Each market player encompassed in the Blood Banking Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Blood Banking Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

