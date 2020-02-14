Facilities Management Market 1Q 2018: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

In 2029, the Facilities Management market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Facilities Management market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Facilities Management market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Facilities Management market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Facilities Management market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Facilities Management market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies adopted by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provide market share analysis of the France facilities management market. The key players profiled in this report include ISS World Services A/S, Sodexo, Inc.., Mace, ATALIAN Global Services and Cresa LLC.

The France Facilities Management Market has been segmented as follows:

France Facilities Management Market, by Services

Facility/Property Management (Workplace mgmt., risk mgmt., facilities administration)

Cleaning Services

Security Services

Property Services

Catering Services

Support Services

Hygiene & Prevention

Logistics & Production

France Facilities Management Market, by Service Sourcing

In-house Services

Outsourced Services

France Facilities Management Market, by Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Health Care

Business Services and IT (Corporate)

Public Administration (Government and Public Sector)

Industry and Manufacturing (Manufacturing)

Hotel, Leisure, and Entertainment

Retail and Wholesale (Retail and Commercial)

Energy & Resources

Food and Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

