Anti-icing Coatings Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Existing Services, Growth & Forecast By 2027

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein substrate and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global anti-icing coatings market by segmenting it in terms of substrate, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for anti-icing coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual substrate and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global anti-icing coatings market. The global market for anti-icing coatings is dominated by large-sized players. Key players operating in the market are PPG Industries Inc., DowDuPont, 3M Company, NanoSonic Inc., Aerospace and Advanced Composites GmbH, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, and NeverWet LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global anti-icing coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period 2018–2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on substrate, application, and regional segments of the market. The market size and forecast for each substrate and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Glass

Concrete

Others (including Plastic)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Aerospace

Renewable Energy

Power Utility& Telecommunication

Construction

Others (including Commercial Fishing, Marine, and Oil & Gas)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Austria Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various applications wherein anti-icing coatings are used

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the anti-icing coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global anti-icing coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

The report provides Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Objectives of the Anti-icing Coatings Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Anti-icing Coatings market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Anti-icing Coatings market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Anti-icing Coatings market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Anti-icing Coatings market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Anti-icing Coatings market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Anti-icing Coatings market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

