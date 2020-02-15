Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Strategies, Major Industry Participants, Marketing Channels and Forecast To2018 – 2026

Cylinder liner is a vital component that is fitted into the engine block. It is utilized as an inner wall of a cylinder and forms a sliding surface for the piston rings. The major characteristics of the cylinder liner are high anti-galling properties, less wear on the piston ring, and low consumption of lubricant. There are two types of cylinder liners: dry and wet. Diesel engines contain replaceable cylinder liners. The material plays a crucial role in the manufacture of the cylinder liner, since it has to withstand extreme heat and pressure that is generated in the combustion chamber. Generally, close grained cast iron is utilized to manufacture cylinder liners and sometimes, steel may be used in some cases. Cylinder liners are coated with porous chromium in order to increase wear resistance.

Production of passenger vehicles is increasing across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of large automotive hubs in China, India, and South Korea. Likewise, rise in sales of commercial vehicles in developing countries, owing to rapid industrialization and expansion of the construction industry, is anticipated to boost the automotive cylinder liner market during the forecast period.

The global automotive cylinder liner market can be segmented based on type, material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the automotive cylinder liner market can be classified into dry liner, wet liner, and other. The wet cylinder liner directly comes in contact with the coolant. Generally, liners are made of aluminum alloy, iron, or steel alloy. The wet liner assembly is entirely removable and generally, wet cylinder liners are preferred for heavy duty vehicles. Dry cylinder liners are usually employed in light vehicles and hence, the dry liner segment is likely to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on material, the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market can be classified into aluminum alloy, steel, cast iron, and others. The cast iron segment is expected to hold a major share of the automotive cylinder liner market. In most applications, cylinder liners are manufactured from cast iron alloys, including phosphorous, titanium, and vanadium. However, stringent emission norms and light weighting of the vehicle are likely to propel the aluminum alloy segment during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market can be divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Rise in production of light vehicles across the globe owing to their popularity among consumers and rise in industrialization and expansion of the construction industry are likely to boost the demand for commercial vehicles, which in turn is likely to drive the automotive cylinder liner market during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive cylinder liner market can be categorized into aftermarket and OEM. Aftermarket companies are closely associated with OEMs to meet the complex requirements. Cylinder liners wear out due to friction, corrosion, and other chemical reactions; hence, the aftermarket segment is likely to expand during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. High production of light and heavy duty vehicles, owing to consistent demand from various sectors, such as construction and industrial, is likely to boost the demand for cylinder liners during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market are Mahle GmbH, Nippon Piston Rings Co. Ltd., Federal-Mogul LLC, ZYNP Corporation, and Bryan Automotive.

