Automotive Dashboard Market Report Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2017 – 2025

Â Automotive Dashboard Market: Overview

Dashboard to an automotive is what a control panel is to a computer, located just in front of the driver. It is an all in one indicator things happening in the automotive. Dashboards have been a part of every automotive since the beginning. It displaysÂ instrumentation and controls for the vehicle's operation. A simple dashboard has a steering wheel and indicators for speed, fuel level, and oil pressure. With the advancements in technology, newly introduced dashboards currently also incorporate an array of gauges, and controls as well as information, climate control, and entertainment systems. It may also include tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, gearshift position indicator, turn indicators, seat belt warning light, engine-malfunction lights, parking-brake warning light, Â indicators for low fuel, low tire pressure and faults in the airbag, Â low oil pressure, entertainment equipment and information systems and much more.

Automotive Dashboard Market: Dynamics

High demand for automotive is the key driving factor for automotive dashboard market because no automotive can be manufactured without a dashboard. The demand for passenger vehicles is typically high in APEJ, attributed to increases in per capita income. People these days are also into styling up their personal vehicles, owing to this the automotive dashboard aftermarket has spurred in recent years. One significant example of this is Chevrolet offering both exterior and interior cosmetic upgrades.

The touch screen has been trending in the automotive dashboard market lately. Tesla has completely changed the game with their soon launching Tesla 3 by eliminating the cluster of controls, gauges and integrating everything into one touch screen.

Automotive Dashboard Market: Segmentation

The automotive dashboard market can be by sales channel, type, and application.

Based on Sales Channel, Automotive Dashboard Market is segmented as: OEM Aftermarket

Based on Type, Automotive Dashboard Market is segmented as: LCD dashboard

Integrating all the physical indicators on one screen is the aim of an LCD dashboard. It is gaining high popularity among the consumers. It is estimated that in next five years most of the cars sold in North America will be equipped with LCD dashboard. Conventional Dashboard

Conventional dashboards are provided with traditional mechanical devices like tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, etc.

Based on Application, Automotive Dashboard Market is segmented as: Passenger cars Economy car Sedan Commercial vehicles Light commercial vehicles Heavy commercial vehicles Aircraft

Automotive Dashboard Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive dashboard market is divided geographically into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is a major region in automotive dashboard market regarding application and revenue sharing. Followed by North America, Europe, and Latin America are expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use of automotive dashboard in high demand, owing to the booming automotive industry. The global automotive dashboard market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of automotive dashboard market in Asia-Pacific is very high due to many developing countries in this region. Overall, the global market for automotive of automotive dashboard market is expected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period. Automotive of automotive dashboard market in Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to developing economic conditions, huge population, significant investment market and more consumption. MEA is expected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to lack of technology advancement in this region. Overall the global automotive dashboard is projected to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period.

Automotive Dashboard Market: Key Players

Some key market players in global automotive dashboard market are ABB Group Visteon Corporation Faurceia Johnson Controls International Plc Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. Hainan Drinda Automotive Trim Co., Ltd IAC Dongfeng Electronic Toyoda Gosei Fusioncharts

Automotive Dashboard Market: Competitive Analysis

Key manufacturers of the automotive dashboard are focusing on product development including enabling wider industrial applications with the help of their R&D department. According to Mr.David DeGraaf, president of Faurecia Clean Mobility North America French supplier, the company invested US$ 64 million for installation of a digital manufacturing system in a new factory in Columbus. Continued investments and advancements in technology will drive the automotive dashboard market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the marketÂ

