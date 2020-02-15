Blogging Platform Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2018 – 2026

A blogging platform is a software associated service which provides a user to publish his content such as blog, onto the internet. A blogging platform is a dedicated form of a content management system. Blogging platform supports blogger to design a professional website using its predesigned templates and available tools. Blogging platforms are broadcast style content delivery and communication systems. The blogging platforms enable bloggers or authors to publish opinions or product review and articles which can be rendered through email, stand-alone websites, social networks and feed syndications systems. Blogging platform features an interactive website wherein use can engaged with the published content on the site. To feature reader author engagement or reader and other participant engagement, blogging platforms enable user comments. Unlike static websites, blogging platform highlights reverse chronically arranged events. This in turn help reader to easily locate latest and new content, further the platforms supports key word search feature, which help reader to find the appropriate content, moreover the advanced blogging platforms supports ecommerce feature. The chronological arrangement, ecommerce and key-word search feature help bloggers to generate significant traffic compared to traditional websites.

Blogging platforms are useful for commercial and noncommercial applications. Under no commercial applications, an author or a blogger who wish to spread the content onto the internet are opting for both free blogging platforms. Whereas, a blogger or an author with an aim to make money from its content are demanding for paid and premium blogging platforms. Since last 5 to 6 years, commercial applications of blogging platforms are gaining much traction. Wherein, the bloggers are monetizing the blogging platforms. The new and first hand content being published on the blogging platforms, help bloggers to raise its website up in Google website ranking. Thus the website is likely to get more reader traffic. Knowing the fact, the other companies such as travel, ecommerce, insurance, etc., pay blogging platform providers to enable their advertisement, the trend of online advertisement is surging very exponentially, this in turn driving blogging platform market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. Moreover, in the world of digitization need for interactive websites is creating lucrative market opportunities for the players operating into the global blogging platform market.

The global blogging platform market can be segmented into by component, enterprise size, application, and by end user. The component segment is sub divided into solution and services.Â The enterprise segment is divided as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of application the global blogging platform market is further segmented as commercial and non-commercial. The end use segment is further categorized into education and research, ecommerce, information and technology (IT) and others.

On the basis of geographic region, the global blogging platform market can be segmented into North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), South America (SA)., and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Top countries across North America include the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis of the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The blogging platform market analysis across APAC comprises country level analysis across China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Top countries in the Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC Countries, South Africa, and Brazil. Further, demand for enterprise IT infrastructure market from Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Companies operating in the global blogging platform market provide advanced and scalable services in domestic and international markets. Moreover, players in the market are investing in service based models driving the global blogging platform market. Some of these major players in the market include Techclient, WordPress, Blogger, Oath Inc., and Blog.com.

