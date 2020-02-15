Broadcast and Media Technology Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2026

Broadcast and Media Technology Market – Overview

Broadcast and media technology is rapidly changing over the time with development of new delivery platforms such as online television. Broadcast and media technology companies are focusing on building high quality equipment for broadcast, professional audio visual (AV) and consumer camcorders. In addition, broadcasting and media industry is making a transition from analog to digital transmission of the content. This trend is linked to increased acceptance of digital broadcasting around the world to reduce transmission costs and provide better quality and processing of content. Furthermore, with increasing number of free to air channels or over-the-air (OTA) broadcast network channels and integration of digital video recorder (DVR) services enhancing the adoption of advanced broadcast and media technology. For instance, a leading company in broadcast and media technology market, Aereo, Inc. introduced a deviceÂ TiVO BOLTÂ which can receive as well as record over the air (OTA) signals and it can be integrated with streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.Â

Broadcast and Media Technology Market – Drivers and Restraints

The growing evolution of broadcasting and media technologies is driving innovation in the industry. The demand for improved broadcast and media technology is increasing due to significant adoption of multi-platform content delivery and increasing developments in digital video broadcasting (DVB) such as DVB ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å second generation terrestrial. Furthermore, with introduction of high quality video content technology such as ultra-high definition (UHD), 4k, 8k and 32k resolution is resulting in increasing acceptance of innovative broadcast and media technology. In addition, extended delivery platforms such as internet protocol (IP) broadband are helping to expand the outreach of broadband and media contents. All these developments are expected to drive the market for broadcast and media technology during the forecast period. However, strict government regulations on spectrum allocation and content delivery are expected to reduce the impact of technology. Similarly, high cost associated with the equipment for broadcasting are expected to restrain the growth of broadcast and media technology market. Though, due to the increasing integration of cloud computing in broadcasting which reduces resource cost and provision of remote access. Increasing online advertisements and digital signage spending share are expected to provide significant opportunity for broadcast and media technology market in the near term.

Broadcast and Media Technology Market – Segmentation

The broadcast and media technology market is segmented by solution, product, and geography. By solution, broadcast and media technology market is segmented into cable, content creation, IP Video, OTT, and others (nDVR, UHD TV, etc.). Based on product, broadcast and media technology market is segmented into hardware and software. Software segment is further segmented into on premise and cloud based. On the basis of geography, broadcast and media technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America has seen flourishing growth in broadcast and media technology market due to large scale adoption of UHD, 8k and 32K videos and increased use of advance broadcast equipment. In addition, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to observe enhanced adoption of broadcast and media technology due to increasing digital channels and rapid transition towards digital broadcasting. Furthermore, Europe region is anticipated to experience increased adoption of broadcast and media technology due to increasing digital cable transition and high bandwidth available for free satellites.Â

Broadcast and Media Technology Market- Key Players

The major players in the emerging market of broadcast and media technology include TSL Products, 2wcom Systems GmbH, CC Group, Media General, Amagi Corporation, Harmonic, Inc., ATEME, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Pace Limited, Neulion, Inc. and Aereo, Inc.

