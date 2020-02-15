Building Information Modelling Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2026

In 2029, the Building Information Modelling market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Building Information Modelling market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Building Information Modelling market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Building Information Modelling market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Building Information Modelling market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Building Information Modelling market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Building Information Modelling market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights the competition matrix of the BIM market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, historical roadmap, competitors, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The matrix has been designed to show comparative strength of players active in the BIM market. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Also, distinct representation of market competition in terms of market shares of global and regional/local players has also been included.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies adopted by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provide market share analysis of the BIM market. The key players profiled in this report include Autodesk Inc., AECOM, Dassault Systemes SA, Beck Technology Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., GRAITEC and Nemetschek AG.

Market Segmentation:

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Solution

Software On-premise Cloud

Professional & Consultancy Service

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Water and Waste Water

Bridges, Roads and Highways

Rail, Transit, and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutions and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Healthcare Infrastructures

Dams and Others

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-user

Engineers

Architects

Contractors

Developers

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Country

Australia

New Zealand

India

The Building Information Modelling market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Building Information Modelling market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Building Information Modelling market? Which market players currently dominate the global Building Information Modelling market? What is the consumption trend of the Building Information Modelling in region?

The Building Information Modelling market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Building Information Modelling in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Building Information Modelling market.

Scrutinized data of the Building Information Modelling on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Building Information Modelling market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Building Information Modelling market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Building Information Modelling Market Report

The global Building Information Modelling market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Building Information Modelling market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Building Information Modelling market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.