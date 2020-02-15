Case Erector System Market 2019 Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2032

The global Case Erector System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Case Erector System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Case Erector System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Case Erector System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Endoline Automation

Wexxar/BEL Packaging

Lantech

Hamrick Manufacturing

Combi Packaging Systems

Marq Packaging Systems

A-B-C Packaging Machine

AFA Systems

ShineBen

ESS Technologies

Klippenstein

Wayne Automation

Pearson Packaging Systems

Filsilpek

Eagle Packaging Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Machine Type

Automatic Case Erector System

Semi-Automatic Case Erector System

By Capacity Type

Less Than 15 Cases/min

15-30 Cases/min

Above 30 Cases/min

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Durables & Electronic Goods (CDEG)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare & Toiletries

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Case Erector System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

