Circuit Protection Market Plying for Significant Growth During2017 – 2025

Drivers and Restraints

The rising adoption of Internet of Things in diverse industries and the rising demand for circuit protection are some of the important aspects that are estimated to fuel the growth of the global circuit protection market in the coming years. In addition, the rising emphasis of leading players on innovations and new product development is likely to accelerate the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period.

The global market for circuit protection is expected to face several challenges in the near future, owing to which the market is likely to witness a slight downward trend. The increasing prices of raw materials and the environmental regulations concerning the technology for SF6 circuit breaker are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global circuit protection market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the rising pace of industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, resulting in a high demand for circuit protection is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global market.

Global Circuit Protection Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global circuit protection market has been categorized on the basis of geography into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In 2016, North America witnessed robust growth and is likely to continue with this throughout the forecast period. This high growth of this region can be attributed to the upgradation of the existing and old power grid infrastructure. In addition, the substantial contribution from the U.S. and the rising demand for automotive electronics applications are some of the other factors anticipated to encourage market growth in the next few years.

Furthermore, developing nations across the globe are anticipated to witness growth in the circuit protection market in the coming few years. The high rate of urbanization and industrialization is a major factor projected to accelerate the growth of the global circuit protection market in the near future. The research study has offered information related to the growth rate and size of each regional segment in order to provide a clear understanding of the growth prospects in the next few years.

The global market for circuit protection is highly competitive in nature with the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized players operating in it. The prominent players in the market include ABB Ltd., Automation Systems Interconnect, Toshiba, Bentek, General Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., Pennsylvania Breaker, SIBA, S&C Electric Company, Mersen, Littelfuse, Schneider Electric, TE Connectivity, Eaton Corp. PLC, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Alstom, Legrand, Siemens AG, Powell Industries, and Bourns.

