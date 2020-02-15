Container Handling Equipment Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026

Global Container Handling Equipment Market: Overview

A container handling crane, also known as a container crane or a ship-to-shore crane, is a type of large dockside gantry crane found at container terminals for loading and unloading intermodal containers from container ships. Container handling equipment is used for the storage, movement, control, and protection of materials such as products and goods throughout the process of distribution, disposal, and consumption. Container handling equipment is involved in the completing system and is generally classified into four main categories: engineered systems, industrial trucks, storage and handling equipment, and bulk material handling. Increase in containerized trade across the world, stringent emission regulations for container handling equipment, and strong demand in Asia Pacific and Middle East are anticipated to fuel demand for container handling equipment.

Global Container Handling Equipment Market: Key Segments

The container handling equipment market can be segmented based on type, tonnage capacity, propulsion, and region. Based on type, the global container handling equipment market can be classified into automated stacking cranes (ASC), empty container handling forklift trucks (FLT), laden forklift trucks (FLT), mobile harbor cranes (MHC), rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, reach stackers, rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, straddle carriers, and terminal tractors. The ship-to-shore cranes segment was accounted a significant market share in Container Handling Equipment market 2017. Ship-to-shore cranes are used for loading and unloading containers from ships. Container loading and unloading from larger ships are fully dependent on the availability of these cranes. As per the Port Equipment Manufacturers Association (PEMA), the demand for these cranes primarily comes from medium and larger ports in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, India, and Vietnam in Asia Pacific due to increased container traffic. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for ship-to-shore cranes in the coming years.

Based on tonnage capacity, the global container handling equipment market can be split into less than10 tons, 10-40 tons, 41-70 tons, and 71-100 tons. In terms of propulsion, the global container handling equipment market can be categorized into diesel, electric, and hybrid. The electric propulsion segment is expected to expand at a robust rate during the forecast period due to an increase in stringency in emission regulations. Industrial equipment emission norms have constantly been upgraded across different regions. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are also following similar norms in line with these standards. Due to these stringent emission norms and the need for increased operational efficiency, the electric propulsion segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Based on engine capacity, the global container handling equipment market can be classified into less than 7 liters, 7-10 liters, and more than 10 liters. In terms of power output, the global container handling equipment market can be divided into less than 150 kW, 150-200 kW, 201300 kW, and more than 300 kW.

Global Container Handling Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the container handling equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. China is a global leader in terms of container handling capacity. The ports in Shanghai (China), Shenzhen (China), Hong Kong, Ningbo-Zhoushan (China), Singapore, and Keihin (Japan) handle millions of twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) annually, which is driving the growth of the global container handling equipment market in Asia Pacific. The globsal container handling equipment market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand due to a rise in container traffic increase in demand for container handling equipment, and automation at ports.

Global Container Handling Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global container handling equipment market include Kalmar, Konecranes, Liebherr, Hyster, Sany, ZPMC, Lonking, Anhui Heli, CVS Ferrari, and Hoist Liftruck.

