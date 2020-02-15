Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market 2019 by Rising-Trends, Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Product Types, User-Demand, Business Strategy and Comprehensive Valuation till 2025

The global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

By End Use Industry:

Marine Industry Ballast Tanks Sea Water Intake Pipe Lining

Transportation Industry Road Tanker Rail Tanker ISO Tanks

Chemicals Industry Phosphoric Acid Processing Sulphuric Acid Processing Hydrochloric Acid Processing Chlorine Processing Caustic Soda Processing

Mining & Metallurgy Industry Phosphate Mining & Processing Aluminium Mining & Processing Copper Mining & Processing Nickel Mining & Processing Gold Mining & Processing Steel Pickling & Processing latinum Mining & Processing Uranium Mining & Processing

Water Treatment Industry Desalination Sewage Treatment Process & Waste Water

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Others (Automotive, Construction etc.

By Product Type:

Polymer Coatings Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Acrylic Fluoropolymer Vinyl Ester and Flake-filled Vinyl Ester

Rubber Lining System Hard Rubber lining Systems Soft Rubber lining Systems

Acid Proof Lining Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining Tile Lining Thermoplastic Lining



To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as product-wise split and market split by end-use and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the South African market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global and domestic companies that manufacture and supply coatings and linings. The report contains market share analysis by categorising companies into tier levels, based on their revenue. The report also includes profile of companies across the value chain i.e. raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/service providers and contractors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Raw Material Suppliers

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Inc.

Croda International Plc.

AMPA Plastics (AMPA Group)

Manufacturers

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun A/S

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Steuler KCH GmbH

The Weir Group PLC.

SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Corrocoat SA (Pty) Ltd

Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Flowcrete SA (PTY) Ltd

REMA TIP TOP South Africa/Dunlop Industrial Products Pty Ltd

POWDER-LAK (PTY) Ltd

StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd.

WEBLOR

AKS Lining Systems (Pty) Ltd

Macbean Beier Plastics (PTY) Ltd

Kal-Gard (Pty) Ltd

Dura Seal

Service Providers/Suppliers/Contactors

Bulldog Projects (PTY) Ltd

Rand Sandblasting and Coatings (PTY) Ltd

IAP International (Pty) Ltd.

PUMBA LININGS

J&J Rubber Linings (PTY) LTD

Thermalloy (PTY) LTD

Research Institute

The Corrosion Institute of South Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market report?

A critical study of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market share and why? What strategies are the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market? What factors are negatively affecting the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market growth? What will be the value of the global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market by the end of 2029?

