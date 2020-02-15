Data Exfiltration Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026

Data exfiltration can be described as security breach that occurs when a company sensitive information is copied, transferred, or retrieved from a computer or server without authorization to a location controlled by a threat actor. It is commonly known as data extrusion, data exportation, or data theft. Data breaches may involve financial information, such as, credit card or bank details, personal health information, and personally identifiable information, trade secrets of corporations, or intellectual property. Modern organizations are so large, diverse, and complicated that they are themselves unaware of what sensitive data they possess and if it is well-protected; they are also mostly oblivious to which of their communication networks is engaged in malicious data exfiltration.

There are certain highly complex and valuable digital assets of organizations that are accessed in day-to-day business, making it easy for hacking of the information via a host of new technologies, such as remote access, cloud services, home working, and partnerships. As security systems are highly adopted globally, issues arising from data exfiltration seem to impact all kinds of organizations. However, organizations can significantly increase the number of ways they have to detect and repel attackers. Governments across various regions are engaged in developing advanced techniques for preventing data exfiltration.

Key drivers of the data exfiltration market are the online malwares, misuse of internet, and sophistication levels of data breaches. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the data exfiltration market is expected to gain momentum in the next few years. Moreover, demand for cyber security solutions is projected to increase during the forecast period. Various companies are deploying cyber security solutions with the support of their regional government. For example, the U.K. government has implemented various actions for detecting and deterring data exfiltration. Organizations need to implement controls and also to assign protective markings to information in order to monitor how the information is handled and what levels of protection are required that can prevent trivial exfiltration, segregation ofÂ information, segregation of networks, adoptions of honeypots, etc. Organizations across the world are countering the threat of data exfiltration by utilizing a range of methods, such as, timely detection of exfiltration attempts as well as adoption of retroactive identification of leaks in order to prevent recurring damage as well as determine impact by ascertaining specifics of loss. However, the major challenge of the data exfiltration market is faced by the small and medium enterprises in terms of cost of the solutions for detecting data theft. However, it is been anticipated that, various solutions will be developed for deploying data exfiltration solutions by the major players in the forecast period. Adoption of cloud-based cyber security solutions is anticipated to increase in the next few years.

The data exfiltration market can be segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry, and region. By component, the market can be classified into solutions and services. Furthermore, solutions can be classified into user domain name system, logging, activity monitoring, antivirus/anti-malware, data encryption, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, network firewall, and data loss prevention. The services segment can further be divided into professional and managed services. Professional services can be sub-segmented into training and education, support and maintenance, consulting services, integration services, and testing services. In terms of enterprise, the data exfiltration market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The industry segment of the data exfiltration market consists of healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology, defense, education, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, energy & utilities, etc. Based on region, the data exfiltration market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is projected to hold the dominant share of the market during the forecast period due to the development of various data exfiltration solutions in the region. Europe is experiencing demand for data exfiltration due to the increase in adoption of advanced security solutions.

Major players operating in the data exfiltration market are Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco GTB Technologies, Zscaler, Sophos, Trend Micro, Check Point Software Technologies, Juniper Networks, FireEye, Digital Guardian, Barracuda Networks, Forcepoint, iboss, Alert Logic, Hillstone Networks, Clearswift, CoSoSys, Securonix, Dtex Systems, HackerOne, and A1Logic.

