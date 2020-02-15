Feed Protein Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2017 – 2025

Feed proteins are becoming increasingly a critical component for the overall integrated food chain. Rising consumer needs for meat products, milk, egg and other livestock products are expected to boost the global feed protein market during the forecast period. Feed protein suppliers have become conscious regarding safety concerns of the livestock population in order to satisfy the consumersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ needs and assurances regarding food safety. Health being a major macroeconomic phenomenon, due this factor, the key players is constantly focused towards production of feed proteins of optimum quantity that also ensures balanced diet to the consumers. Feed proteins are showing significant improvement as it ensures proper food security and protection of environment across the globe. The market for global feed proteins market are manly driven by growing demand for meat products among the population, increasing demand for milk products and industrialization of animal husbandry. Livestock proteins are considered as an essential source of protein for the Western diets and also across the globe. Significant increases in the global demand for meat products requires increasing amount of feed protein supplies and thus there are huge scopes for research and development into number of new investments in the form of product innovation associated with feed proteins market.

However outbreak of diseases among the livestock population and other environmental problems are expected to restrain the global feed protein market during the forecast period. Greater concerns in order to protect the environment in a sustainable manner influences future approaches to food production. The correct implementation of protein nutrition plays an important role towards better livestock productivity and minimizes nitrogen excretion in order to reduce pollution. Safety issues will paramount in the minds of consumers along with food crises and thus continuous investments are required in quality assurance programs in order to gain the market access and retain consumer confidence.

Additionally, presence of sustainable business opportunities among the manufacturers coupled with increasing demand of feed proteins from Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America region are expected to drive the market in the future, thus posing to be suitable opportunity for the growth of the market.

The market for feed protein market has been segmented on the basis of different source and livestock. By source the market of global feed protein market has been segmented into animal feeds and plant feeds. The market has been further segmented into by livestock which includes poultry, ruminants, aqua, swine and others.

Feed proteins market is segmented in North America, Europe Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Brief study shows Asia Pacific is showing significant rise in the market of feed proteins due to rising demand of meat products in different countries of Asia Pacific. Rising livestock productivity and quality are boosting the demand for feed proteins in Asia Pacific. Moreover increase in use of technologies, continuous research and development to innovate various animal husbandry methods is another major driver for the feed proteins market at the global level.

Europe, North America, Latin America are also occupying a significant position for feed proteins and the market in these regions is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Reduction in several types of diseases, and improving quality of livestock are driving the demand for feed proteins in recent years. The necessity to increase livestock productivity and government rules and regulations about environmental protection norms has stimulated the growth of the global feed proteins market. The regulatory bodies are taking various steps to increase the awareness regarding protection of livestock among the population as it is related to both social and economic welfare.

Global key participants in the industry include Darling International Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scouler Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Freres, Bunge Ltd., Aarhusarlshamn, Euroduna Rohstoffe GmbH, Lansing Trade Group LLC, Agrana Beteililigumgs AG among others.

