Foam Tapes Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2018 – 2026

?Foam tapes cater to the sealing and bonding needs of various industries, owing to their excellent dampening, cushioning and gasketing properties. Foam tapes also offer resistance from ultraviolet rays, solvents, and moisture. These tapes are commercially available in different sizes and thicknesses. They can sustain in temperatures ranging from ?400Â°F to 300Â°F. Open-cell foam, closed-cell foam, and solid rubber foam are different categories of foam tapes. Foam tapes are suitable for use in automotive applications, electronic components, sun roofs, trunks/hatches, and HVAC applications. These are also employed in the fabrication of windows.

Foam Tapes Market: Overview

The foam tapes market is driven by augmented use of foam tapes in industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and paper & printing. Moreover, growing awareness about eco-friendly products and rising damage caused to the environment with the use of conventional tapes are other factors driving the foam tapes market. However, volatile prices of raw materials are likely to hamper the foam tapes market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing research and development activities for the advancement in properties of foam tapes are expected to offer growth opportunities to the market in the next few years.

Based on resin type, the foam tapes market has been segmented into acrylic, rubber, and silicone. The silicone segment dominates the market, owing to the adhesive property of silicone-based foam tapes at high temperatures. Based on technology, the foam tapes market has been segmented into solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt-based. The hot-melt-based segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as hot-melt-based foam tapes offer higher strength and quicker adhesion compared to solvent-based and water-based foam tapes. Based on type, foam tape market has been bifurcated as PE-backed, PU-backed, and acrylic-backed..

Foam Tapes Market: Trends & Developments

Leading manufacturers of foam tapes as well as research institutions are making significant investments in the development of eco-friendly foam tapes, as conventional tapes create an adverse effect on the environment. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Based on end-user industry, the foam tapes market can be segregated into automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and paper & printing. The paper & printing segment is projected to register the highest growth rate, as foam tapes are largely used in functioning of paper machines. The automotive segment is estimated to generate the maximum revenues during the forecast period, owing to high production of automobiles worldwide.

Foam Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent and rapidly expanding market for foam tapes during the forecast period. Increasing use of foam tapes in automotive, electronics, building & construction, and paper & printing industries in Asia Pacific is expected to present growth opportunities to the market in the region during the forecast period. China dominates the foam tapes market in Asia Pacific, owing to higher automotive production, lower tax rates, and lower labor costs compared to other countries of the region.

Foam Tapes Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global foam tapes market are 3M Company, Tesa SE, Halco, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, 3F, Scapa Group PLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

