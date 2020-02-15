High Efficiency Video Coding Solutions Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2018 – 2026

High efficiency video coding (HEVC) is a video content compression standard produced by the ISO/IEC MPEG (Moving Picture Experts Group) and ITU-T VCEG (Video Coding Experts Group). Also known as the H.265 standard, HEVC is an advanced version of the MPEG-4 AVC (Advanced Video Coding) standard. As compared to AVC, high efficiency video coding offers doubled data compression ratio with a substantially improved or same level of video quality at the same bit rate. The high efficiency video coding standard was designed to achieve data loss resilience, ease of transport system integration, coding efficiency, and implementation ability with parallel processing architectures. With advancements in camera technologies, a significant amount of raw video content is generated, which needs to be compressed efficiently in order for it to be transported in a manageable form at a reduced data size. Further, a rise in the popularity of video streaming web portals, such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, has boosted demand for data storage and bandwidth. High efficiency video coding provides up to 50% storage reduction and high image quality with efficient use of encoding algorithms. HEVC compares different parts of the video frame to find out redundant areas, which are then replaced with short descriptions to reduce the size of the video.

Factors such as increase in popularity of HD video and strong emergence of beyond HD video formats are expected to drive the expansion of the high efficiency video coding market during the forecast period. Also, proliferation of various handheld portable devices is expected to fuel the high efficiency video coding solutions market in the coming years. Strong wireless Internet connectivity and availability of online streaming service providers such as iflix and Netflix have increased video consumption on portable devices. On-demand video services providers are competing to provide better customer experience by providing 4K, HD, and UHD standard video formats. However, significantly high pricing of video encoders is likely to hinder the high efficiency video coding solutions market in the coming years. Market players are spending a significant amount of resources on R&D to innovate and develop advances solutions to cater to growing consumer demand. Wide scale adoption of wireless communication technologies such as 3G and 4G in Asia Pacific and the expected launch of 5G in early 2020 are anticipated to present prominent expansion opportunities to the high efficiency video coding solutions market in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8080?source=atm

The global high efficiency video coding solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, and geography. Based on component, the high efficiency video coding solutions market can be classified into hardware, software, and hybrid. The hardware segment can be further divided into application specific integrated circuits (ASIC), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and others. The software segment can be further classified in to on-premise software and cloud-based software. Both the on-premises and cloud-based software segments can be further categorized into encoders and decoders. The cloud-based software segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to various advantages of cloud-based software deployment such as significant cost savings and anytime, anywhere availability. In terms of application, the high efficiency video coding solutions market can be categorized into security, pay TV operators, content programmers, broadcasters, enterprise, government, and others. Based on geography, the global high efficiency video coding solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Presence of countries with a large subscriber base such as India and China and significant proliferation of mobile devices are expected to have a positive impact on the high efficiency video coding solutions market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the major players operating in the global high efficiency video coding solutions market are VIAVI Solutions Inc., VisualOn, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Strongene Ltd.,. ALLEGRO DVT2, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., PathPartner Technology Inc., Elemental Technologies, and Sencore. With an increase in demand for on-demand broadcasting services, new players from developing regions are projected to enter the high efficiency video coding solutions market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/8080?source=atm

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

Note:Â Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/8080?source=atm