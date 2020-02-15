Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019-2027

The global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.

The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market

By Component

Hardware Solutions Routers Gateways Ethernet Switches Other Networking Devices

Software Solutions Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Firewall Backup And Recovery Antivirus/Malware Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption Virtualization Security Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Identity and Access Management (IAM) Unified Threat Management (UTM) Application Whitelisting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))

Services Maintenance & Integration Consulting & Training Assessments and Audits Managed Services Risk Management Services



By Security Layer

Network security

End-point security

Cloud security

Application security

Others (database security and web security)

By End Use Industry

Process Industries Oil and Gas Chemical Food and Beverages Pulp and Paper Pharmaceutical Energy and Power Water and Wastewater Treatment

Discrete Industries Automotive Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Electrical Medical Devices Metal and Mining FMCG



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report?

A critical study of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market share and why? What strategies are the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market? What factors are negatively affecting the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market growth? What will be the value of the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market by the end of 2029?

