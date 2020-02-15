Industrial Shredder Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2018 – 2026

Shredders can be classified as consumer shredders and industrial shredders. A paper shredder is an example of consumer shredder. The industrial shredder is a mechanical device used for separation or for reducing the size of various materials such as rubber, metals, paper and others. Industrial shredder is offered in various size and designs which is used to upgrade materials into different sizes. Cutting tools used for manufacturing industrial shredders are vertical shaft, horizontal shaft, one shaft, two shaft, three shaft, four shaft and others. Major use of industrial shredder is reforming the material by shredding tires, plastics, car wrecks, metals, and waste materials such as nuclear waste, municipal solid waste, and others. Desired output (purpose of the shredding process), material characteristics such as soft or hard material, capacity of the shredder, feed type of the shredder (manual or automatic), operational considerations (safety, portability, and noise), and maintenance are some of the parameters of selecting the industrial shredder. One of the benefits of using an industrial shredder is shredding of solid waste material that helps in reducing the volume of waste. Industrial shredders are generally heavy and high volume systems used to process materials such as metal, plastic, e-waste, wood, and paper.

The industrial shredder market is expected to grow at a good rate in the coming years. Factors which are driving the global industrial shredder machine market are growing sales of electric vehicles and rise in production of light vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles is growing because manufacturers have started to introduce new electric vehicles with advanced technology and also due to government incentives on these vehicles. Electric vehicle manufacturers are heavily investing in expanding and improving their manufacturing capabilities. Demand for shredding machines is expected to increase due to this investments, thereby driving the market growth.The light vehicle market holds great growth potential in terms of market penetration all over the world. Increase in the adoption of light vehicles would lead to significant growth in the shredder machines market. Also, pollution levels are increasing due to use of commercial vehicles, heavy transport vehicles, and cars in countries across the globe. This has compelled governments in major countries in Europe and North America where pollution levels are high, to implement policies and regulations such as scrapping old cars, which would help in the growth of the industrial shredder market.The major restraining factor to the growth of the industrial shredder market is lack of capital for expansion to meet the growing demand.This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the long run as well.

The industrial shredder market is segmented on the basis of number of shafts, position of shaft, application, and region. Based on number of shafts, the industrial shredder market is segmented into single shaft shredder, two shaft shredder, three shaft shredder and four shaft shredder. Based on the position of shaft, the market is segmented into vertical shaft shredder and horizontal shaft shredder. In terms of application, the market is segmented into municipal solid waste recycling (MSW), wood waste recycling, waste electronic and electronic equipment recycling (WEEE), paper reject recycling and others (plastic, metal).The industrial shredder market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on region.

Some of the key players in the industrial shredder market include China Shredder, Forrecsrl, VECOPLAN, Weima, Lindner-Recyclingtech, Genox, SSI Shredding Systems, Harden Industries, Untha, Vecoplan, Jordan Reduction Solutions, Cresswood, WAGNER, Granutech-Saturn Systems, Franklin Miller, ZERMA, Allegheny, AVIS Industrial, Allegheny, Shred-Tech, BCA, Metso, I.S.V.E, Franssons, Erdwich, and Brentwood. Key players in the industrial shredder market focus on innovation and acquisitions to remain in the competition. Manufacturers also focus on launch of quality, efficient, and technologically advanced products to maintain their customer base. Furthermore, the companies adopt innovative marketing strategies to attract customers.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Â Â

