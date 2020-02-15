New report offers analysis on the Burn Care Market2018 – 2028

Global Burn Care Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Global Burn Care Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising number of cases of burn injuries across the globe is considered as one of the key reasons anticipated to fuel the growth of the global burn care market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the increasing awareness among patients regarding the effective medicines and products available for burn care and the rising healthcare expenditure are some of the other aspects expected to supplement the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

On the flip side, the high cost of products and the increasing cost of burn care treatments are projected to restrict the growth of the global burn care market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the rising demand for skin grafts and substitutes and advancements in the burn acre products are estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. Moreover, the untapped opportunities in several developing markets are expected to offer growth prospects to key players operating in the global burn care market.

Global Burn Care Market: Region-wise Outlook

The research study further offers a detailed analysis of the key regional segments of the global burn care market. Some of these segments are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. The estimated growth rate and share of each segment have been included in the research study in order to offer a strong understanding to readers and market players. According to the research study, North America is likely to register a progressive growth rate throughout the forecast period and maintain its leading position. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of advanced dressings and the growing demand for biologics.

Furthermore, North America is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in the next few years. The rising awareness regarding the availability of effective burn care products and treatments among consumers, especially in emerging economies is estimated to fuel the overall growth of the burn care market in the near future. Moreover, the rising contribution from India, China, and Japan is predicted to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific burn care market in the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The research study offers a clear picture of the competitive landscape of the global burn care market. The leading players operating in the market have been listed, along with their profiles to guide the new entrants of the global burn care market. In addition, the product portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments have been highlighted in the scope of the research study.

Some of the leading players mentioned in the research study are Deroyal Industries, Inc., Medtronic, Derma Sciences, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Convatec Healthcare B S.A.R.L., Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hollister, Inc., 3M, and Acelity L.P. Inc. These players are focusing on new product development in order to offer effective solutions to consumers. Technological developments in the healthcare field are further anticipated to encourage the growth of the global burn care market and attract the participation of new players across the globe.

