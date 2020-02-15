On-device AI (AI Powered devices) Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2025

Global On-device AI (AI Powered devices) Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global On-device AI (AI Powered devices) industry.

key players having high performance in this market are identifying the implementation of artificial intelligence as a key contributor to improved revenue. Enterprises heavily rely on social media channels to obtain insights about customer preferences and trends. Hence, artificial intelligence -powered mobile phones can be used for numerous applications. The demand for artificial intelligence -powered mobile phones is increasing as they are user-friendly; the growth is significantly high as it provides multiple advantages to the users.

The major restraints of the on-device artificial intelligence market are lack of analytical skills, imperfect systems to construct AI, and data constraint. The cost of on-device AI powered devices are also a restraint for the market. On-device AI powered smartphones are emerging at a global level for a digitalized ecosystem. Most of the key players are implementing advance technologies by using AI in order to reduce the complexity. Artificial intelligence is also implemented in medical devices to diagnose chronic disorders, diabetes, and food logging i.e. to track the glucose level etc.

The on-device artificial intelligence market is segmented in terms of component type, application, industry, and region. The component type segment is further sub-segmented into hardware and software devices. The hardware devices consist of chipsets, robotics, and drones and augmented-enabled devices that consist of processors, sensors, and input devices. Software consists of on cloud and on-premise solutions. Based on application, the market is segmented into image recognition, voice recognition, image processing, medical imaging, Internet of Things, and medtronic. Based on industry, the on-device artificial intelligence market is classified into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, information and technology, internet, and education.

Regional segmentation of the on-device artificial intelligence market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the on-device artificial intelligence market in 2017. The Asia Pacific region witnessed major growth in this market mainly due to increasing adoption of smart technologies and developing IT infrastructure in countries such as China and Japan. In the near future, North America would probably be leading due to high government funding, the presence of leading players, and a strong technical base.

The major players of the on-device artificial intelligence market are Qualcomm, Fujitsu, Apple, Amazon, Google, SenseTime Group Limited, Counterpoint Research, Huawei, Baidu, and NVIDIA. These leading companies have primarily focused on collaborations, new product launches, and expansion for growth in the on-device artificial intelligence market.

