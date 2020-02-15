Optically Clear Adhesives Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2026

Global Optically Clear Adhesives Market: Introduction

Optically clear adhesives (OCAs) is a liquid-based bonding technology used in touch panels and display devices to bind the cover lens, plastic, or other optical materials to the main sensor unit or to each other. They possess remarkable optical properties such as high transmittance and low loss fraction, which make them suitable for use in displays and touchscreens of almost all handheld devices. They help in improving the contrast ratio of displays and in fabricating thinner designs. Optically clear adhesives (OCAs) can bond different types of surfaces such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), indium tin oxide (ITOs), and glass. Optically clear adhesives (OCAs) that are acid-free are particularly compatible with ITOs used in touchscreens of devices. Optically Clear Adhesives provide a clear visual appearance by eliminating bubbles and dirt between layers. Displays, touch panels, and touch screens of electronic devices are the leading applications of Optically clear adhesives (OCAs). Other areas wherein Optically clear adhesives (OCAs) are used are aeronautics & astronautics, medical devices, and other devices involving screens.

Optically Clear Adhesives Market: Overview

Major types of optically clear adhesives are acrylics, polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, silicone, and epoxy resins. Optically clear adhesives possess characteristics such as dimensional stability, low shrinkage, and whitening resistance. They exhibit a wide range of refractive indices required for better optical clarity. Â Due to these characteristics, Optically clear adhesives (OCAs) are commonly used in displays of smartphones, tablets, computers, television sets with touch screens, display screens of medical devices, OLED infotainment displays in cars, and other OLED devices.

Optically Clear Adhesives Market: Trends & Developments

Optically clear adhesives (OCAs) are available in the market largely in the form of double-sided tapes or sheets. Optically clear adhesives are also available in the form of liquid solutions known as liquid optically clear adhesives (LOCAs). They are employed in bonding non-flat surfaces requiring optical clarity. Bonding solutions with LOCAs are gaining popularity due to re-positioning properties of LOCAs. This property is not exhibited by OCA tapes. Moreover, LOCAs have better gap filling properties compared to OCA tapes. LOCAs have several manufacturing advantages over OCA tapes, for example, the assembly process for LOCAs can be fully automated; while that for OCA tapes can only be semi-automated. In the next few years, LOCAs are expected to replace OCA tapes in a variety of applications.Â

Optically Clear Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Strong growth of the electronics industry in China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea has led to the Asia Pacific region witnessing the maximum demand for optically clear adhesives. India is also witnessing remarkable rise in electronics manufacturing. Thus, the demand in Asia Pacific is likely to increase at a more rapid rate compared to other regions during the forecast period. North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for OCAs from 2018 to 2026. Middle East & Africa is expected to have a lower contribution to the global Optically clear adhesives market demand.

Optically Clear Adhesives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global optically clear adhesives market are: 3M (the U.S.), Henkel (Germany), HB Fuller (the U.S.), LG Chem (South Korea), Tesa (Germany), Dymax Corporation (the U.S.), Norland Products (the U.S.), Masterbond (the U.S.), Delo Industrial Adhesives Ltd. (Germany), and Nitto (Japan).

