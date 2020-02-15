Packaging Tubes Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2026

The global Packaging Tubes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Packaging Tubes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Packaging Tubes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Packaging Tubes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Packaging Tubes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

manufacturers to continue using (monolayer) plastic. However, with growing concerns about non-biodegradability of plastic, the tubes market is likely to witness a fall in the sales of plastic tubes in near future. Though bio-based plastics have been in use over the past decade, their limited availability and the associated legislative framework will collectively restrict their widespread adoption among tube manufacturers.

On the basis of product type, the global market for packaging tubes is predicted to see a major shift of consumers from plastic and aluminum tubes.

Laminated tubes are considered ideal for oral care products with stand-up cap due to light weight and high barrier protection. A prominent factor uplifting the prospects for laminated tubes is their excellent barrier capacity due to the presence of a barrier layer made up of high barrier plastic such as EVOH or polyamide, or aluminum. These tubes are foreseen to emerge superior, in terms of adoption and growth rate throughout the forecast period. This has been attributed predominantly to the performance of laminated tubes with respect to cost, barrier properties, and weight. These tubes are lightweight, economic in terms of price, and have high barrier properties, which enable them to attract a growing consumer base, exhibiting higher rate of growth than both plastic and aluminum tubes segments.

Each market player encompassed in the Packaging Tubes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Packaging Tubes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

