Personal Lubricant Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2026

The demand within the global market for personal lubricants has been rising on account of advancements in the field of sex education. Personal lubricants are also known as lubes, and are used during sexual acts including sexual intercourse. The growing propensity of the masses to learn about enhanced sexual experiences has brought personal lubricants under the spotlight of attention. Furthermore, the efforts of the healthcare industry to inform and educate people about healthy sex have also given an impetus to the growth of the global personal lubricants market. It is expected that the total volume of revenues within the global personal lubricants market would increase in the years to come.Â

Personal lubricants may also be used during several medical treatments related to human sexual organs. Hence, the demand for personal lubricants has flown in from multiple domains within healthcare and medicine. Men are becoming increasingly aware about the various types of personal lubricants available in the market. This factor has given an impetus to the growth of the global personal lubricants market. Furthermore, the availability of personal lubricants across multiple channels such as retail outlets, pharmacies, and drug stores has also impelled the growth of the global market.Â

On the basis of geography, the global personal lubricants market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Major drivers of the global personal lubricant market include availability of products in multiple flavors and fragrances, rise in demand for organic products, increasing acceptance among women, and high product visibility. In addition, the growing prevalence of sex education along with awareness about the product across the globe is expected to propel the market in the coming years. However, a major restraint of the global personal lubricant market is the side effects and allergies caused by usage of personal lubricants. Nevertheless, manufacturing new innovative products, better packaging, and popularity of e-commerce business are expected to create significant opportunities for the personal lubricant market.

The global personal lubricant market can be segmented based on product, usage, type, end users, distribution channel, and region. The personal lubricant market based on product is segmented into water-based lubricant, silicone-based lubricant, oil-based lubricant, and hybrid lubricant. Based on usage, the personal lubricant market can be categorized into vaginal lubricants and anal-specific. Based on type, the global personal lubricant market is segmented into organic, natural, and synthetic. Based on end user, the personal lubricant market is categorized into male, female, and unisex. In terms of distribution channel, the global personal lubricant market can be classified into online channels and offline channels. Further, the offline channel is sub-segmented into large format retail stores, independent stores, pharmacies, and others.

In terms of region, the global personal lubricant market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, increase in popularity of personal lubrication along with growth in awareness about the product that has multiple benefits has driven the usage of personal lubricants. In Europe, continuous growth in demand for personal lube for performing sexual activities among end-users is enhancing the demand for personal lubricants. In Asia Pacific, rapid growth in usage of condoms has propelled the usage of personal lubricants that help the user from dryness and causing any friction or pain is expected to drive the market. In addition, less friction during sexual intercourse could tear the condom that may possess the risk of multiple sexual diseases. In Middle East & Africa, personal lubricant is used to deal with dry and sensitive skin. This is expected to fuel sales across the region in the coming years. In South America, huge investment for the promotion of products by manufacturers and entry of new players in the market is expected to boost the business of personal lubricants.

Major players operating in the global personal lubricant market include Ansell, B. Cumming Company, Biofilm IP LLC, Bodywise Ltd., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Good Clean Love, Inc., Cupid Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group, MD Science Lab Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Mayor Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Inc, Trigg Laboratories, Inc., Sliquid, LLC, The YES YES Company Ltd., and pjur group Luxembourg S.A.

