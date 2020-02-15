Real-time (Graphics and Video) Rendering Solutions Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

Real-time Rendering Solutions Market – Overview

Technology has enabled the media and entertainment industry to have more creativity, exposure, and impact in the way ideas are conceptualized and portrayed. Architecture, manufacturing, and media & entertainment industries are now adopting real-time rendering solutions. Real-time rendering solutions allow companies to make quicker changes and iterations to designs in comparison to traditional offline rendering methods.

Real-time rendering is the process of using techniques for visualization such as lighting, modeling, materials, and animation using a render engine that has the capability to render in real time. Visualization specialists and designers are moving from iterative, slower, and traditional offline methods of rendering in favor of real-time workflows. Some of the examples include the real time feed of machinery usage logs for visualization of manufacturing processes, handling of geographical (GIS) data for mapping, and customer & sales data of several locations updated in real time for comparative analysis. Faster iteration speeds, greater design flexibility, and better visualization can help companies to accelerate time-to market, and create more opportunities for real-time visualization of data.

Real-time Rendering Solutions Market – Drivers and Restraints

Major factors likely to drive the real time rendering solutions for graphics and video in the next few years include visualizing, overcoming complexity, and time reduction. The need to visualize results from Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, and the growth and complexity of computing workloads mean more computing power is needed to get the jobs done and the need to reduce the time taken to create high-fidelity rendering images/animations. These factors are projected to drive the real-time rendering solutions market during the forecast period.

Rising growth of real-time rendering solutions for Big Data and AI is also a major factor responsible for driving the real-time rendering solutions market toward growth trajectories. Growing adoption of automation, IoT, and cloud in different industries has led to advancement of rendering solutions for effective visualization of graphics and video. As these solutions help in reducing the time and complexity required, the media & entertainment and architecture industry is seeing rising adoption of real time rendering solutions.

However, hardware, software, and personnel costs are likely to be some of the barriers to adoption of real-time rendering solutions during the forecast period. Training of personnel on real-time techniques is a key concern regarding adoption of real-time rendering solutions.

Real-time Rendering Solutions Market – Segmentation

The global real-time rendering solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, end-use, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the real-time rendering solutions market can be divided into hardware, software (on-premise, cloud (public cloud, private cloud), and hybrid) and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)). In terms of end-use, the real-time rendering solutions market can be divided into media & entertainment, IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and architecture. Based on enterprise size, the real-time rendering solutions market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on region, the global real-time rendering solutions market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a major share of the global market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to rise in media and entertainment industry and presence of a large number of vendors providing solutions to various industries in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding market for real-time rendering solutions from 2018 to 2026, due to rising adoption of automated software in enterprises across the region.

Real-time Rendering Solutions Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global real-time rendering solutions market are Epic Games, Inc., RTR-solutions, Silicon Studio Corporation, Avid Technology, Inc., Nanopixel, and Arm Limited.

