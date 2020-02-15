Rise in expanse of applications boosts Pressure Bandages market2017 – 2025

Pressure Bandages Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Pressure Bandages industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Pressure Bandages manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Pressure Bandages market covering all important parameters.

Key Trends

The drive for pressure bandages stems from the substantially rising application in preventing hemorrhage. The rise in traumatic sports injuries and accidents causing profuse loss of blood is a notable factor bolstering the demand for compression bandages. The promising application of pressure bandages in the treatment of venous leg ulcers is a significant trend accentuating the market. They are initially preferred by physiotherapists for most acute injuries for reducing swelling. Pressure bandages have emerged as the matter of choice in a wide variety of venous leg ulcers among populations, especially in developed nations. The compression therapy used in pressure bandages is a clinically proven way for improving the venous function without affecting arterial function. Advances in expertise in using the therapy will open promising prospects in the market.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Market Potential

In standard medical practice, pressure bandages are considered as the mainstay of treatment in venous leg ulcers management. Venous disease of the leg is the most common cause of all leg ulcers world over. In worldwide healthcare markets, a number of companies are focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies for improving the effectiveness of treatments for venous leg ulcers. Such initiatives are aimed at reducing the considerable burden venous leg ulcers exert on healthcare system, especially in developing and developed countries. In the U.K., this is greatly supported by venture capital firms who are making large volumes of funding to private companies and their efforts are based on publicly-funded research.

UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund (UKI2S), an early-stage venture capital fund has in March 2018 sought to invest in seven companies. The investment is made under £8.5m investment accelerator, Innovate UK, supported by in-grant funding and equity from the U.K. government. One of the companies benefitting from the governmental funding is SFH Oxford, a company actively pursuing innovations in treating venous leg ulcers. The company is developing a sensor-powered technology that will be instrumental in improving the application of compression or pressure bandages. This will greatly help in enhancing the efficacy of pressure bandages for treating the leg ulcer and reduce the morbid effect it has on the patient’s quality of life.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the key regional markets for pressure bandages could be North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Of the various regions, North America is expected to be a prominent market. The demand for pressure bandages is fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes in the regional population. Coupled with this, the growing morbidity of venous leg ulcers in the patient population is also favoring the growth of the regional market. The wider availability of products and the substantial technological advances made in treatment modalities are notable factors driving the growth of the North America market.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Competitive Analysis

A number of players are launching products that can be conveniently applied and provide uniform compression. The products developed can be made to be effective for extended time period. Several companies are also focused on developing innovative technologies for compressor bandages to gain a competitive edge over others. Some of the top players operating in the pressure bandages market are BSN Medical, Tytek Medical, Persys Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, and Medtronic Plc.

