Sarcoma Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

The global sarcoma market can be segmented based on type, treatment, and geography. Based on type, the sarcoma market can be segmented into soft tissue sarcoma and bone sarcoma. The soft tissue sarcoma segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market during forecast period, owing to high incidence and prevalence rate of soft tissue sarcoma. In terms of treatment, the global sarcoma market can be categorized into chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, and others (stem cell therapy). The chemotherapy segment generally includes a combination of various anti-neoplastic drugs. The commonly used chemotherapeutics agents are dactinomycin, etoposide, irinotecan, doxorubicin, carboplatin, ifosfamide, vincristine, among others. The chemotherapy segment expected to account for a significant share of the market during forecast period due to high cost of chemotherapy and it preference as the first line therapy for the treatment of sarcoma. Rise in the incidence and prevalence of sarcoma, increase in demand for targeted therapy and personalized therapy, and significant pipeline molecules (such as afatinib and temsirolimus) are likely to propel the market in the near future. Furthermore, development of new products with improved efficacy as a part of growth strategies adopted by a number of players and strategic deals, mergers, and acquisitions in the sarcoma market are estimated to drive the market in the next few years.Â

In terms of geography, the global sarcoma market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be a dominant region of the market, followed by Europe. The high incidence of sarcoma (around 15,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.), growing awareness among people, increase in research and development expenditure, strong clinical pipeline, and well-established health care infrastructure contribute to the growth of the sarcoma market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market is likely to be driven by India and China, owing to a significant patient base, increased government initiatives, and developing health care infrastructure. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to an increase in investments from market players in these regions and increase in prevalence of sarcoma.Â

The leading players in the global sarcoma market include Eli Lilly and Company, CytRx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Tracon Pharma, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Blueprint Medicines, Advenchen Laboratories, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, and Arog Pharmaceuticals.

