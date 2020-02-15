Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Projected to be Resilient During 2017 – 2025

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) industry.

key players focused on reducing the cost of shortwave infrared cameras through various modifications such as decreasing power consumption, size, packaging costs, and innovating detector technology.

The shortwave infrared (SWIR) market has been segmented based on scanning type, technology, material, end-user, and region. In terms of scanning type, the market has been bifurcated into area scan and line scan. Based on technology, the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market has been segmented into cooled and uncooled SWIR cameras. The uncooled SWIR market is expected hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the rise in popularity due to their low-cost. In terms of material, the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market has been segmented into indium gallium arsenide, indium antimonide, lead sulfide, mercury cadmium telluride, and others. The indium gallium arsenide material segment is expected to expand significantly, since SWIR detectors are made from indium gallium arsenide, which can operate efficiently at room temperature and do not require cooling. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial, scientific research, medical, industrial, military & defense, and others. The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest market share for the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market due to the increase in usage across various applications like thermography, semiconductor inspection, and solar cell inspection.

In terms of geography, the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Use of SWIR for industrial, commercial, military, and defense purposes are some of the major reason contributing to the region holding the largest market share. Moreover, the region is also experiencing a rise in the demand for shortwave infrared cameras for scientific research. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market due to high industrial growth and high infrastructure development in countries such as Taiwan and China. The market in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America are also expected to expand during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market are FLIR Systems (the U.S.), Sensors Unlimited (the U.S.), New Imaging Technologies (France), Xenics (Belgium), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Photon etc. (Canada), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Raptor Photonics (the U.K.), Sofradir Group (France), and Princeton Instruments (the US).

