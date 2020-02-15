Single Sided Cloth Tapes Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2018 – 2028

Global Single Sided Cloth Tapes Market: An Overview

Single sided cloth tapes are widely used tapes for applications which require instant and durable adhesive power. Single sided cloth tapes find a wide range of applications, which include splicing, sealing, confinement, cloth binding, wrapping, and many others. Single sided cloth tapes are preferred for applications involving high mechanical stress, due to their efficiency in providing high tensile strength.Â

Manufacturers of single sided cloth tapes make their products available in a variety of colors to cater to the demand for customizations and unique appearance as well as to facilitate color coding. Modern day applications of single sided cloth tapes are also influenced by the latest technological developments. Single side cloth tapes are now being used in development and manufacturing of biosensor components. One of the key features of single sided cloth tapes is the consumer convenience factor associated.Â

Although single sided cloth tapes have a strong backing material, they are hand-tearable. The outlook for growth of the global single sided cloth tapes is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Single Sided Cloth Tapes Market: Dynamics

The global single sided cloth tapes market is expected to witness high growth on account of several masking and surface protection applications. Single sided cloth tapes are increasingly being used as a masking tool for applying unique designs on automotive parts. Specialized single sided cloth tapes are used in the aerospace industry to provide protection against moisture and high temperature.Â

The bookbinding applications of single sided cloth tapes is expected to do well during the forecast period. However, with most of the industry going digital, growth could be hampered. Single sided cloth tapes also used for heavy duty applications which involve building & construction, industrial manufacturing, and hardware. Manufacturers of single sided cloth tapes are likely to focus on enhancing the capability and strength of their products in an effort to differentiate their offerings from their competitors.Â

Growth in automotive sector, especially in countries like China and India, is anticipated to reinforce growth of the single sided cloth tapes market for applications including surface protection, masking, and bonding.

Global Single Sided Cloth Tapes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of backing type, the global single sided cloth tapes market is segmented into ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Glass cloth Cotton Polyethylene (PE)-coated Acrylic-coated

On the basis of adhesive, the global single sided cloth tapes market is segmented into ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Rubber-based Acrylic-based Silicone-based

On the basis of application, the global single sided cloth tapes market is segmented into ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Floor marking Labeling and color coding Masking Bundling Splicing Sealing Insulating Fastening Surface protection

On the basis of end use, the global single sided cloth tapes market is segmented into ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Building & construction Automotive Healthcare Electrical & electronics Other Industrial

Global Single Sided Cloth Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region currently leads the global single sided cloth tapes market in terms of value and volume. This is due to the increasing demand for single side cloth tapes for the growing automotive and aerospace industries. Demand for surface protection and masking solutions is expected to drive growth of North America single sided cloth tapes market during the forecast period.Â

The Europe single sided cloth tapes market is also expected to be driven by growing demand from the aerospace industry. The building & construction industry in the Middle East is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period, which will generate high demand for single sided cloth tapes for surface protection. Furthermore, substantial demand for single sided cloth tapes is expected to be generated by emerging economies such as China and India during the forecast period.

Global Single Sided Cloth Tapes Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants operating in the global single sided cloth tapes market are ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd 3M Company Tesa SE Self Adhesive Supplies (Supplier) Scapa Group Plc

