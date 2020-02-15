Specimen Validity Testing Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2018 – 2026

Drug test is referred as analysis of biological samples such as urine, blood plasma, breath, and sweat. Specimen validity test (SVT) is defined as analysis of specimen to evaluate consistency with normal human urine. It is performed on specimen to detect dilution, substitution, or adulteration. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has provided guidelines that laboratories must follow while performing specimen validity testing. According to the SAMHSA guidelines, specimen validity testing consists of measurement of physical characteristics, creatinine level, specific gravity, pH, oxidizing adulterants, and interfering substances. SVT is an integral part of every urine drug screening and used routinely in several applications such as drug screening, pain management studies, and abuse testing.

Usage of illicit drugs is rising across the world. According to data published by the National Institute of Drug Abuse, illicit drug usage in the U.S. has been increasing. In 2013, an estimated 24.6 million people in the country aged 12 or older (9.4% of the population) had used an illicit drug. Rise in usage of illicit drugs is a key driver of the global specimen validity testing market. Moreover, strict laws mandating drug screening and government funding to control drug abuse are projected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and emergence of alternative techniques are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global specimen validity testing market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7015?source=atm

The global specimen validity testing market can be segmented based on product, type of testing, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into reagents, assay kits, disposables, and others. Based on type of testing, the global specimen validity testing market can be categorized into in-office or laboratory testing and rapid or point-of-care testing. In terms of end-uses, the global market can be divided into criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, drug screening laboratories, drug rehabilitation centers, pain management centers, and others.

Geographically, the global specimen validity testing market can be segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market due to high awareness and adoption of testing in these regions. Asia Pacific is considered to be a lucrative market that is anticipated to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of the specimen validity testing market in Asia Pacific is attributed to strong economic growth, increase in disposable income, rise in health care infrastructure, and surge in funding from market players to curb drug abuse in this region. Brazil is the fastest growing market for specimen validity testing in Latin America. The market in the Middle East is considered to be in a development phase.

The global specimen validity testing market is highly organized, with few players accounting for major share in terms of revenue. Key players in the global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sciteck, Inc., Alere (now part of Abbott), Premier Biotech, Inc., American Bio Medica Corporation, and Express Diagnostics, Inc.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/7015?source=atm

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/7015?source=atm