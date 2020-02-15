Swarm Intelligence Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2018 – 2028

Swarm Intelligence Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Swarm Intelligence is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Swarm Intelligence in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Swarm Intelligence Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Segmentation

The report segments the global swarm intelligence market on the basis of aspects such as application, model, features, and geography. The key applications of swarm intelligence covered in the report include drones, robotics, and military and defense. Based on features, the market has been examined for clustering, optimization, routing, and scheduling. Based on model, the market has been covered for particle swarm optimization and ant colony optimization.

From a geographical standpoint, the market has been examined for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the dominant share of the overall market over the report’s forecast period. The market in Latin America is also expected to expand at a promising pace owing to the rising adoption of swamp intelligence-based drones in the region’s defense sector.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global swamp intelligence market are Hydromea, DoBots, AxonAI, SSI Schäfer – Fritz Schäfer, Power-Blox, Valutico, Enswarm, Sentien Robotics, and Unanimous A.I.

