Tachometer Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2018 – 2026

The demand within the global tachometer market has been rising on account of advancements in the automotive industry. The use of a tachometer in vehicles has become indispensable as it forms a part of the features manual of cars and bikes. A tachometer measures the revolutions per minute (RPM) of a moving vehicle, and can be considered as a key metric for measuring speed. Although a tachometer is different from a speedometer, both these devices help in determining the performance and scope of a vehicle. The presence of both these devices in a vehicle can help the driver stay in control of the vehicle. Hence, the global market for tachometer is expected to keep rising in the years to follow.Â

The global tachometer market endows lucrative opportunities for growth, and this is a key dynamic of this market. The willingness of automobile manufactures to install cutting-edge technologies for tachometers has played a vital role in market growth. Furthermore, the popularity of sports vehicles has also played a major role in the growth of the global tachometer market. There is a heavy demand for improved testing within the automotive sector. This factor has also brought in voluminous revenues into the global tachometer market.Â

On the basis of geography, the global tachometer market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The market for tachometer in Europe has been expanding at a stellar pace due to the supremacy of the automotive sector in the region.

The electrical tachometer in turn can be an AC tachometer or a DC tachometer. The tachometer market is expected to expand at a higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of tachometer in across diverse range of applications in automobiles, manufacturing and others. Increasing demand for indicating a safe range of rotation speed is the foremost driver identified in the tachometer market. Some of the features like compact design, high reliability and fastest time to response is a key force expected to drive the global tachometer market over the forecast period. Rising demand of automotive is expected to spur the demand of tachometer is upcoming period. Safety guidance from government side is also helping in increasing the degree of awareness among the end users. However, high maintenance cost such as magnets which can weaken over time, or if overheated, and cause incorrect measurements along with lack of safety and security related litigations is a major restrain that is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to analyze further application that is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.Â

The global tachometer market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application and region. On the basis of type, the tachometer market has been segmented into analog tachometer and digital tachometer. The analog tachometer are conventional meters comprised of a needle and dial-type of interface. They are not capable to store the readings and the voltage is displayed by an analog voltmeter. However, Digital tachometer is comprised of a LCD or LED readout and a memory for storage. These are designed to perform statistical operations and provide readings in numerical format. On the basis of product type, the tachometer market has been segmented into contact and non-contact tachometer. The contact tachometer uses a magnetic sensor and gets contact with the rotating shaft for measurement. However, the non-contact tachometer uses a laser or optical disk that is attached to the rotating shaft to calculate RPM of rotating object. By end user, the tachometer market has been segmented intoÂ automobiles, aircrafts, medical, and other applications such as (machinery and prime movers, estimate traffic speed). High demand of tachometer in automobile applications is expected to contribute towards growth of the tachometer market.Â

In the region wise study, the global tachometer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2017. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the tachometer with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However, The U.S is expected to exhibit high market growth over the forecast period owing to its early technological advancement and high capital expenditure.Â

The global tachometer market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and acquiring small companies to gain market share. Some of the companies operating in this market are SRI Electronics, Design Technology, Shanghai Tachometer, LOR, Lutron, Kusam Meco and others.

