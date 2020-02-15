The Leading Companies Competing in the Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Opioid Withdrawal Treatment market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Opioid Withdrawal Treatment market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Segmentation

Tentatively, the global opioid withdrawal treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global opioid withdrawal treatment market is segmented as:

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Analgesics

Natural sleep supplements

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global diverticular disease therapeutics market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for opioid withdrawal treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Increasing research and development and advancement in technologies in the opioid withdrawal treatment market boosts the overall market. Increasing demand of outpatient rehabilitation treatment centers propel the opioid withdrawal treatment market. On the basis of drug type, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs accounts for the largest revenue share in the opioid withdrawal treatment market owing to increasing demand of drugs in the opioid withdrawal treatment. On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies account for the largest share owing to increase in use of prescribed opioid withdrawal treatment drug.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global opioid withdrawal treatment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global opioid withdrawal treatment market owing to high prevalence of the chronic disease and increasing use of opioid drugs as pain killers. The opioid withdrawal treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to have the second large share in the global diverticular disease therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounts for the slow growth due to lack of awareness and high cost associated with opioid withdrawal treatment.

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for opioid withdrawal treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global opioid withdrawal treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis, Sanofi N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

