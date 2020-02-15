Ureteroscopy Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026

High prevalence of diseases, such as, chronic kidney diseases, diabetes, etc., growing geriatric population, and increasing research and development initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the global ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Further, adverse effects of lithotripsy procedures, rise in government funding, improving hospital infrastructure, and aggressive marketing done by medical devices companies are also estimated to propel the growth of the market in the next few years. Favorable reimbursement policies and novel treatment procedures are likely to further boost the growth of the ureteroscopy market. However, undesired systemic effects of current ureteroscopy and high cost associated with the treatment are likely to restrain the ureteroscopy market during the forecast period.

The global ureteroscopy market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the ureteroscopy market can be divided flexible ureteroscopes and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. Based on application, the market can be classified into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, kidney cancer, and others. Urolithiasis is a rapidly growing segment of the market owing to high incidence of chronic kidney diseases and occurrence of kidney stones, especially in the middle aged people. Growth in aging population and rise in unhealthy food habits among people are leading to high incidence of kidney cancer, which is projected to boost the application of ureteroscopy in the diagnosis of kidney cancer in the near future. In terms of distribution channel, the ureteroscopy market can be segregated into research institutes and hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. By region, the global ureteroscopy market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global ureteroscopy market due to presence of large base of geriatric patients suffering from urinary disorders, rising number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, and, increase in demand for new and advanced devices for conducting clinical tests. Rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases and early phase diagnosis of diabetes and treatment of bladder stone diseases are driving the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, which in turn, is expected to boost the ureteroscopy market in North America. Europe is the second-leading market for ureteroscopy, as there exist favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure. Furthermore, expansion of research and development units and clinical labs in European countries is another major factor expected to drive the ureteroscopy market in the region during the forecast period. The ureteroscopy market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to increase in geriatric population in the region which is susceptible to various chronic diseases, such as, kidney and bladder stones. Increase in awareness among patients about kidney diseases, rise in urinary bladder problems, and growth in per capita expenditure are likely to positively influence the growth of the ureteroscopy market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Additionally, robust economic growth of India and China is supporting health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs in these countries, thereby driving the growth of the ureteroscopy market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global ureteroscopy market include Olympus, Stryker, Karl Storz Medical AG, Maxer Endoscopy, Boston Scientific, Vimex Endoscopy, Richard Wolf, Elmed Medical Systems, Prosurg, and Rocamed.

