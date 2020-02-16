Acai Berry Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2025

Acai Berry Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Acai Berry industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Acai Berry manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Acai Berry market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Acai Berry Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Acai Berry industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Acai Berry industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Acai Berry industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Acai Berry Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Acai Berry are included:

Nutraceuticals application segment to emerge a pale second in the global acai berry market

The Nutraceuticals application segment accounted for just over 10% of the global acai berry market in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to lose a massive 124 basis points over the course of the decadal study. However, the Nutraceuticals segment is predicted to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 9.4% to 8.4% over the period 2016-2026 making it the second highest segment by application after the Food and Beverage segment in the global acai berry market. In 2016, the Nutraceuticals segment was worth more than US$ 75 Mn and this is forecast to grow to almost US$ 225 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. With respect to volume, the Nutraceuticals segment registered close to 34,000 tonnes in 2016 and this is anticipated to rise to more than 95,000 tonnes towards the close of the decade, registering a CAGR of 11.2% in terms of volume. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 135 Mn can be exploited in the Nutraceuticals application segment of the global acai berry market for the 10 year period between 2016 and 2026.

Health conscious customers drive demand in the Nutraceuticals segment

Rising awareness and a noticeable shift towards healthier alternatives are responsible for the surge in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are available in powder form, capsule form or tablets that can be consumed directly. These capsules or tablets are rich in ORAC value and contain high antioxidants that lead to various health benefits. This rise in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals is boosting the consumption and revenue share of the Nutraceuticals application segment in the global acai berry market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Acai Berry market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players