Anticaries Treatments Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2018 – 2026

Dental caries occur when the acid from plaque erodes the tooth enamel and forms cavities. Caries is a common dental disease, prevalent in both developed and developing countries, affecting every stratum and age group of the society. The FISABIO Foundation discovered a new bacterial species named Streptococcus dentisani, which acts as a shield against caries-causing bacteria, producing a substance that inhibits them and prevents caries. Streptococcus dentisani bacteria is used as a preventive probiotic product to improve oral health in the food and cosmetic industries (mouthwash, toothpaste). Probiotic solutions are expected to be a groundbreaking approach toward anticaries treatment as these solutions have the potential to improve health and reduce health care expenditure. Anticaries treatment is considered an attractive concept for next-generation anticavity therapy, as it has the potential to prevent tooth replacement or other dental surgical replacements required due to cavity formation. The use and availability of different types of anticaries treatments have evolved over the past century; however, further research is ongoing in order to develop its more clinical applications and reduce the adverse effects associated with the use of anticaries treatments.

A major factor driving the anticaries treatments market is the high incidence of dental problems globally. Rise in incidence of periodontics among young adults and increase in demand for stem cell anticaries treatment techniques, especially among the geriatric population, are the other factors anticipated to drive the anticaries treatments market during the forecast period. Favorable price of anticaries products and emergence of new technologies using an anticaries product as a functional food, mouthwash, toothpaste, chewing gum, etc. are expected to propel the global anticaries treatments market. According to the World Health Organization, complete loss of teeth affects approximately 30% of the geriatric population in the age group of 65-74 years. However, prevalence rates of anticaries are increasing in low and middle income countries. Factors, such as, preference for endodontic treatment over anticaries treatment in major dental surgeries and local inflammatory activity which results in chronic complications and dental replacements are projected to restrain the growth of the anticaries treatments market during the forecast period.

The global anticaries treatments market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the anticaries treatments market can be categorized into topical solution, gel-based, foam-based, toothpaste, and others. The gel-based segment accounted for a prominent share of the global anticaries treatments market in 2017, due to increasing prevalence of dental surgery and rising demand for cosmetic surgery, especially in the emerging economies, such as, China, Brazil, and India. In terms of end-user, the anticaries treatments market can be divided into cosmetic industry, home care, dental clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global anticaries treatments market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global anticaries treatments market during the forecast period due to increasing dental services and stem cell research in the region. According to the Dental Health Services, in 2015, total expenditure on dental services in Canada amounted to US$ 13.6 Bn. Expenditure of the private sector was estimated at US$ 12.7 Bn, while that of the public sector at US$ 846 Mn. In April 2017, Unilever launched an in-clinic remineralisation regime to regenerate professionally advanced enamel serum. The Unilever brand claimed 82% of the enamel mineral regenerated after 3 days. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of dental cavities and periodontics, especially in the developing countries, such as, China and India has boosted the demand for dental surgery. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have dental cavities. The incidence of dental surgery, general prosthetic fixation, periodontal inflammation, and other dental diseases is increasing in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective aesthetic and dental surgeries. These factors are projected to drive the anticaries treatments market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026.

Key players operating in the global anticaries treatments market include Unilever, Ocata Therapeutics, ICPA Health, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Church & Dwight, Inc.

