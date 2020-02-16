Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Forecast and Growth 2030

The global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas across various industries.

The Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Other Systems

Market Segment by Application

Oil

Gas

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

