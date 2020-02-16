Automotive Vacuum Pump Market A Competitive Landscape and Professional Industry Survey – 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Automotive Vacuum Pump economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Automotive Vacuum Pump market are discussed within the accounts.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global automotive electric vacuum pump market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%-40% of the market share. Some of the key players operating in the global automotive electric vacuum pump market are:

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Continental AG

Dalian Haina New Energy Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

ixetic Bad Homburg GmbH

Lvxiang Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd

MS Motorservice International GmbH.

Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd.SDTec Co.,Ltd.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG,

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

GZ Motorsports

Tuopu Group

LPR Global

WABCO

Youngshin Precision, Co. Ltd

YT STABLE TECH. CORP.

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, by Type

Mechanical Vacuum Pump

Electric Vacuum Pump

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, by Mechanism Type

Diaphragm Type

Leaf Type

Swing Piston Type

Others

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses & Coaches

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, by Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

