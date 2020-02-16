Barrier Foil Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2017 – 2025

The study on the Barrier Foil Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Barrier Foil Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

In terms of end-use types, Pouches accounts for significant share in overall Barrier Foil market due to its high demand in food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry. Further due to price variability has also had an adverse effect, as aluminum foil is used for a varied range of end-user products. The Barrier Foil market is segmented into four parts based on the packaging type, application type, end-user type, and geography.

Based on the packaging type barrier foil market is segmented into:

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-Rigid

Based on the end-use type barrier foil market is segmented into:

Cans

Aerosols

Tubes

Lids

Dishes

Containers

Pouches

Others

Based on the Industrial application barrier foil market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Barrier Foil Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, barrier foil market has been fragmented into seven key regions including North America, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Western Europe, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Barrier foil market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period due to its advanced properties such as it offers significant reductions in packaging costs, materials use and transport costs. The future growth rates of the barrier foil market are similar to the projected GDP growth rates. Economies with improving living standards will continue to grow steadily. High demand of barrier foil in FMCG products and technological advancement in packaging across the globe is increasing the demand and growth of barrier foil market in coming years. In terms of developing economies of APAC, the growth of the barrier foil is significantly high and with significant CAGR in projected years attributed to factors such as globalization, rapid economic development, and increasing demand of the flow pack in food & beverages industry and pharmaceutical as well as personal care products. Rising growth and demand for barrier foil and the high rate of corrosion resistance characteristics of aluminum is the major factor for the barrier foil market continuous growth in the coming years. Further, increasing demand for packed beverages and food upshots in an increase in consumer barrier foil packaging. Barrier foil used in pharmaceutical packaging is expected to witness the strongest growth in the forecast period. In addition, over the estimate period, APEJ barrier foil market for is expected to grow significantly due to the growth of packaging industry in the region. Overall, the global market for barrier foil is expected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period. Barrier foil market for APEJ is also expected to accounts for rapid growth during the projected period primarily attributed to the growth of smart packaging market and increasing usage of flow pack packaging in different industry verticals, especially in China and India. The barrier foil market is growing at rapid rate and is likely to grow at significant CAGR in forecast years.

Barrier Foil Market: Few Players

The leading manufacturer of barrier foil market is expanding their presence in developing economies with technological advancement and a wide range of product offering in different industry verticals. Moreover, Greiner Packaging GmbH together with the IPEC Institute for Polymer Extrusion and Compounding (IPEC) University exploring realistic production technologies for the manufacture of packaging barrier foil with a unique coextrusion facility.

Few players identified in barrier foil market are:-

Ardagh Group

Amcor

Greiner Packaging GmbH

ACM Carcano

Nicholl Group

Tetra Pak

Novelis (Reynolds Group)

Zenith

Plus Pack

Jasch Foils

Flexifoil

Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

