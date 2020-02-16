Biologics Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2027

The global Biologics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Biologics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Biologics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Biologics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global biologics market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Biologics Market – By Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Global Biologics Market – By Applications

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Global Biologics Market – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE RSA Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Biologics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Biologics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

