Biologics Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2027

The global Biologics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Biologics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Biologics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biologics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Biologics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global biologics market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.
The market has been segmented as below:
Global Biologics Market – By Product
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Recombinant Hormones/Proteins
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Others
Global Biologics Market – By Applications
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Immunology
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Others
Global Biologics Market – By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- RSA
- Rest of MEA
