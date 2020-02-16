Chronic Care Management Solutions Market Playing Significant Growth During 2018 – 2026

Chronic diseases are long-term clinical conditions that progress over time. These are considered expensive and most prevalent health care issues across the globe. Chronic disease management program is an organized and proactive set of interventions that focus on the needs of the patient population. Chronic care management solutions involve efforts taken by a defined set of patients and various health care professionals to improve health outcomes and the quality of life of patients. Improving the adherence of patients to chronic disease management is a key component. Chronic disease management includes providing support from various medical and allied health services.Â

Integration of information technology and smartphones in health care in developing and developed countries, rise in awareness about the seriousness of chronic and life-threatening diseases, and increase in health care expenditure of people are expected to drive the global chronic care management solutions market during the forecast period. Surge in adoption of smartphones, year-on-year increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and rapid growth of mobile web technology are also expected to drive the global market. According to the World Health Organization, 8.5% adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes in 2014. In 2015, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths and high blood glucose was the cause of 2.2 million deaths in 2012.Â

The global chronic care management solutions market can be segmented based on product type, deployment, component, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into medical reference/education, chronic disease management, care coordination, and others. Based on deployment, the global chronic care management solutions market can be categorized into web-based delivery, cloud-based delivery, and on-premise delivery. In terms of component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services. Based on end-user, the global chronic care management solutions market can be divided into payers, providers, and others.Â

In terms of region, the global chronic care management solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a prominent share of the market, attributed to the increase in demand for cost-effective disease management among patients and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases and asthma in the U.S. and Canada. Europe was also a significant market for chronic care management solutions due to surge in government initiatives and awareness programs for the adoption of digital health care products.Â

For instance, in July 2017, the European Commission launched public consultation on how Europe should promote digital innovation in health care for the benefit of citizens and health systems. The chronic care management solutions market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in health care expenditure and increase in the geriatric population, as the geriatric population is more prone to chronic diseases due to low immunity and decreased healing power. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, in 2013, there were around 23 million people aged 80 years or above in China, and this number is projected to reach 90 million by 2050.Â

Key players operating in the global chronic care management solutions market are NextGen Healthcare (QSI Management, LLC), Philips Wellcentive, TriZetto Healthcare (Cognizant), CSC, Chronic Care Management, Inc., Citra Health Solutions, Vivify Health, Inc., and CareSync.

