Coating Resins Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2029

The global Coating Resins market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Coating Resins market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Coating Resins market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Coating Resins market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Coating Resins market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global coating resins market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for coating resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, technology, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coating resins market. The global coating resins market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A, Allenex Netherlands B.V., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Celanese Corporation, and DIC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global coating resins market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, technology, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Coating Resins Market, by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Epoxy

Vinyl

Amino

Polyester

Others (Polyaspartics, Silicones, and Fluoropolymers)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solids

UV cured

Others (including Powder Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Application

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Protective & Marine Coatings

Others (including Can Coatings and Leather Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various types, technologies, and applications wherein coating resins are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the coating resins market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global coating resins market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Each market player encompassed in the Coating Resins market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Coating Resins market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Coating Resins market report?

A critical study of the Coating Resins market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Coating Resins market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Coating Resins landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Coating Resins market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Coating Resins market share and why? What strategies are the Coating Resins market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Coating Resins market? What factors are negatively affecting the Coating Resins market growth? What will be the value of the global Coating Resins market by the end of 2029?

