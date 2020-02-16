Electric Submersible Cables Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026

In 2029, the Electric Submersible Cables market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Electric Submersible Cables market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Electric Submersible Cables market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by ESP Cable Type

ESP Flat Power Cable

ESP Round Power Cable

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by Insulation

Polypropylene

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Construction

Others

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia & CIS Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Venezuela Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The ESP flat power cable segment accounts for a prominent share due high demand for the cables from end-user industries

Analysis and benchmarking of electric submersible cable pricing across all the regions

Recovering crude oil prices and maturing oil wells and depleting oil reservoirs along with increasing demand for electrical submersible pumps are expected to drive the electric submersible cables market in the near future

In terms of end-user, the oil & gas industry segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

EPDM is the major insulation segment for electric submersible cables

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period among all the regions

