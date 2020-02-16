Exfoliating Powder Market Strategies, Major Industry Participants, Marketing Channels and Forecast To2018 – 2026

The exfoliating powder is inviting a lot of attention in the last few years. Our skin gets exposed to external conditions including extreme weather conditions. In such cases, exfoliating powder rejuvenates our skin in a subtle way and removes the dead skin.

Skin care industry is emerging in a big way, thanks to rising awareness and importance being given to skin care and dedicatedly following skin care regime. The host of benefits that the exfoliation offers such as removing dark spots, uneven texture, and pimples are expected to aid in the growth of the global exfoliating powder market over the forecast period.

Demand for Natural Products to Boost Global Exfoliating Powder Market

When it comes to skin everyone is skeptcial about using chemical based products or any product that may be rough on skin. However, unlike other chemical based beauty products, exfoliating powder is made of natural ingredients such as oat bran, rice bran, green tea, and other natural ingredients.

The natural ingredients in the powder treat the skin in a gentle way and provide much needed antioxidants to the skin. The natural ingredients provide Â Â Â Â Â Â reduces pores and excess secretion of oils, thereby giving a flawless skin, pushing the growth in the global exfoliating powder market, especially the young population may increase the demand for exfoliation powder.

Rice Enzymes Powder to Boom Global Exfoliation Market

The Japanese and Koreans are blessed with flawless and spotless skin. No, they donÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢t invest in any botox, they simply follow skin care regime. They never skip a day in taking care of their skin. One of the latest powders that are gaining popularity is rice enzymes powder which was popularised by a Japanese Tatcha, the founder of Victoria Tsai. This rice enzymes powder exfoliation is anticipated to bring in a huge growth to the global exfoliating powder market.

EXFOLIATING POWDER MARKET OUTLOOK:

Exfoliating powder, also known as cleansing grains, are a delightful way to exfoliate the skin. primarily, exfoliating powder are used for skin care. Exfoliating powder has skincare components such as caffeic acid and vitamin c, which helps in soothing inflamed or irritated skin, and provides hydration. Some exfoliators also contain silica, which helps in firming the sagging skin. There are a variety of exfoliating powder present in the market such as almond shell powder, coconut shell powder, pistachio shell powder, and walnut shell powder. Some of the benefits of exfoliating powder are improved complexion, sunburn treatment, anti-aging, faded freckles, pimple removal, and many more. They have a huge demand in naturally derived products market since they aren't made with water, they stay fresh for a much longer time.

Reasons for Covering the Title ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Exfoliating powder Market:

The demand for exfoliating powder is on rise, but there are limited number of production units are there for exfoliating powder. So, the potential of exfoliating powder market to grow is quite high. People desire skin lightening products as they observe various concerns such as discoloration, acne marks, and age spots. Also, increasing awareness towards the harmful effects of artificial ingredients has led to customers wanting sustainably sourced ingredients like exfoliating powder. Need for skin care products is not restricted to women, men are also keen on personal grooming. The increase in demand for male skin care products will influence the growth of exfoliating powder market positively. Like women, men are becoming more conscious about their appearance. Many key players are targeting the needs of men and offering various men skincare products.Â

Global Exfoliating powder Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in exfoliating powder market includes UMANG Encapsulation Solutions, Kinvara True Skincare, May Lindstorm, Lina Hanson, Moogoo Skincare, de Mamiel Collection, Dermalogica, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Galenic Paris, BIODROGA, Alex Carro, Herb Farm, Waitrose, PÃÆÃÂ©rla, Image Skincare, Murad, Axalta Industrial Coatings, BiorÃÆÃÂ©, Amorepacific Corporation and White and Elm

Global Exfoliating powder Market – Market Segmentation:

By Nature, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into: Organic Conventional

By Product, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into: Face Exfoliating Powder Body Exfoliating Powder

By End-User, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into: Men Women Unisex

By Distribution Channel, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Drugstores and Pharmacies Online Stores Other Retailers

By Region, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into: North America Latin America Eastern Europe Western Europe APEJ Middle East and Africa Japan

Key Developments in the Exfoliating powder Global Market:

Exfoliating Powder is primarily used for skincare and grooming. In the modern world, more and more people are allured by new skincare products to enhance their skin and appearance. Recently, Dermalogica, a key vendor in the Exfoliating Powder market has tied up with a premium salon chain ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âParis De SalonÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã in India. Paris De Salon is entirely using the premium vendor ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âDermalogicaÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã throughout their salons in India. This tie-up will increase the usage of Exfoliating Powder throughout the country. Also, the growing demand for natural products has led the vendors to launch new products. For instance, in 2015, Organic Harvest a key player in Exfoliating Powder market launched earthbound exfoliating scrub made with organic materials.

Opportunities for Exfoliating powder Participants:

Due to the wide range of application in skincare, Exfoliating Powder market is projected to grow in the upcoming years. As the daily routine is becoming stressful by day, customers are more aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Being healthy also means looking young and radiant, one of the reasons why the Exfoliating Powder market is expanding. There are different types of Exfoliating Powder available in the market for different purposes. As more and more nations are banning plastic microbeads, cosmetic manufacturers have a great chance to expand their business in Exfoliating Powder market.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

