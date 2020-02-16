Floor Adhesive Market- Key Market Trends-2019 To 2027

The global Floor Adhesive market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Floor Adhesive market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Floor Adhesive market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Floor Adhesive market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Floor Adhesive market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Mapei

Sika

Henkel

Dow

Wacker Chemie

Bostik

Forbo

Pidilite Industries

Ardex

H.B. Fuller

Franklin

Market Segment by Product Type

Epoxy

urethane

Acrylic

Vinyl

Others

Market Segment by Application

Tile & Stone

Carpet

Wood

Laminate

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Floor Adhesive market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Floor Adhesive market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

