Identity-as-a-Service Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2024

The global Identity-as-a-Service market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Identity-as-a-Service market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Identity-as-a-Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Identity-as-a-Service market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Identity-as-a-Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The key players covered in this study

Capegemini

CA Technologies

Centrify

Exostar

Google

HCL Technologies

IBM

ILANTUS Technologies

iWelcome

JumpCloud

Microsoft

Okta

OneLogin

Oracle

Ping Identity

Salesforce.com

SailPoint Technologies Holdings

Simeio Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Deployment Type

Private Deployment Type

Hybrid Deployment Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Financial Services

IT

Health Care

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

