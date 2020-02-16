Identity-as-a-Service Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2024

The global Identity-as-a-Service market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Identity-as-a-Service market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Identity-as-a-Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Identity-as-a-Service market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Identity-as-a-Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The key players covered in this study
Capegemini
CA Technologies
Centrify
Exostar
Google
HCL Technologies
IBM
ILANTUS Technologies
iWelcome
JumpCloud
Microsoft
Okta
OneLogin
Oracle
Ping Identity
Salesforce.com
SailPoint Technologies Holdings
Simeio Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Deployment Type
Private Deployment Type
Hybrid Deployment Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Financial Services
IT
Health Care
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Each market player encompassed in the Identity-as-a-Service market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Identity-as-a-Service market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
