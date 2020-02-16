Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Players Eye Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand Global Presence 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Long Fiber Thermoplastics economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

market segmentation on the basis of regions, applications, and types. Further, it sheds light on the drivers and restraints in the global long fiber thermoplastics market. Moreover, it gives a competitive landscape and talks about the strategies adopted by the key players in the market.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Long fiber thermoplastics offer better strength and are characterized by light-weight, which helps in enhancing fuel efficiency. In recent times, there has been a surge in the automobile industry leading to an increasing demand for light-weight manufacturing materials. This has highly contributed to the growth of global long fiber thermoplastics market.

Further, long fiber thermoplastic finds several applications in end-use industries owing to its ability to offer freedom of design. Moreover, it is recyclable and offers several benefits over the conventional manufacturing materials. This has led to a significant rise in its production, thereby propelling the long fiber thermoplastics market.

LFT’s high temperature resistance and ability to adapt to several fabrication techniques has led to a spur in the market’s growth. In addition to this, LFTs are increasingly used as substitutes for metals owing to their cost-efficiency. This has impacted the global long fiber thermoplastics market favorably and fostered its growth. Additionally, favorable initiatives taken by governments and high disposable income in emerging economies has driven the market’s growths too.

However, along with the drivers, there are a few hindrances that may thwart the global long fiber market’s growth. Availability of substitutes and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of long fiber thermoplastics in underdeveloped countries may cause a shortfall in the market. Nonetheless, researchers are working on enhancing the thermal and mechanical properties of long fiber thermoplastics. These developments will increase the efficiency of LFTs thereby, facilitating an expansion in the long fiber thermoplastics market.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Geographical Distribution

Regionally, Asia Pacific is one of the emerging long fiber thermoplastics markets owing to the propelling textile industry. Developing countries like India, China, and Japan have led the market’s growth in this region. Europe is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period on account of a booming automobile industry. Major drivers of growth in this region are Italy, France and Germany. North America is also expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period, U.S. being the major contributor. The growth in this region can be attributed to a rise in demand for long fiber thermoplastics market.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Competitive Landscape

Global long fiber thermoplastics market is high fragmented and volatile with numerous key players striving to expand their share in the market. Major players in the market comprise Celanese Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE, Quadrant AG, Solvay SA, PlastiComp Inc., and Lanxess AG. These companies are emphasizing on developing new technologies to enhance durability and performance of the product. Additionally, they are implementing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures to expand their revenue share in the global long fiber thermoplastics market.

