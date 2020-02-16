Mango Butter Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Mango Butter Market Outlook

The global cosmetic industry has been on a steady rise over the past couple of years with a growing preference towards the use of products containing all-natural ingredients. The rising number of beauty conscious consumers, increase in per capita income and changing lifestyle are some of the critical factors driving the demand for various cosmetic products. Over the years with rising awareness about the benefits associated with the use of products with natural ingredients, producers are identifying and sourcing ingredients such as mango butters for the processing of final products. Mango Butter is extracted from mangoes which is being cultivated in large scale in India, China, Brazil and Mexico. Mango butter is typically produced from the seed kernel of the mango tree.

Global Mango Butter Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Steadily increasing consumer preference for healthier lifestyles has been driving demand for natural ingredients especially in cosmetics and the food industry. Producers of cosmetics and personal care products have preferred the incorporation of natural ingredients in their finished products. Mango Butter plays a pivotal role in production of several natural cosmetic products. Mango butter exhibits various skin treatment properties such as keeping the skin plump and youthful, treatment dry skin, improvisation of ones complexion, reduction of scars etc. Apart from skin treatment, mango butter also helps in moisturizing hair.

Global Mango Butter: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Mango Butter market has been segmented as Organic Conventional

On the basis of formats, the global Mango Butter market has been segmented as Powder Cream

On the basis of end user, the global Mango Butter market has been segmented as Food Industry Cosmetic Industry Skin Care Hair Care

Global Mango Butter Market: Key Takeaways

North America and Europe have been considered as the most dominant markets for global natural and organics market since there is large number of customer base in these regions. In the global natural and organic cosmetic market, both North America and Europe accounts to more than 80% value share which can be expected to present a significant revenue potential for the mango butter market.

Global Mango Butter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Mango Butter market are MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Natural Pigments, Organic Creations, Inc., Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc., G. Baldwin & Co., Kraftkolour P/L, Mountain Fresh, Joseph Flach & Sons, Australian Chemical Suppliers among others.

Key Trends: Global Mango Butter Market

Major shareholding companies have been strategizing on coming up with new innovative products catering to the varying demand of its target customers and eventually extending its product offerings. The companies have been attending several high profile exhibition promoting its products and services to the target segments

Global Mango Butter Market: Key Developments In the year 2016, Mountain Rose Herbs,launched a range of new natural cosmetic ingredients including Mango Butter and bringing in awareness about its benefits. In Jan 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs,attended the Organic Growers School Spring Conference and NOLA Herb Gathering showcasing its product catalogues and bring in awareness about the benefits on consumption of products.

Opportunities for Mango Butter Market Participants

The confluence of rise in number of beauty conscious customers and tenacity of consumers inclining towards to natural and healthier lifestyle has been paving the way for mango butter producers to expand their customers to large cosmetic and personal care manufacturers globally. Europe has been considered as the dominant region in terms of consumption of various natural cosmetic products followed by Asia-Pacific region which provides lucrative opportunities for mango butter producers to have a stronghold on market positioning.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the Mango Butter market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the Mango Butter market and its potential Mango Butter Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the Mango Butter market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Mango Butter market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the Mango Butter market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

