Medical Pendant Systems Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2016 – 2024

market segments and sub-segments. The trends and opportunities in the market are discussed at length. A detailed analysis of factors driving and restricting the market has been included. The report presents an evaluation of the market by making use of historical data, current market status, and qualitative insights. The macro and microeconomic indicators have also been analyzed in the study.

Overview of the Medical Pendant Systems Market

The global medical pendant systems market is driven by the growing need for these systems in intensive care units and operating theaters. The adoption of medical pendant systems has been fueled by the effective results achieved in the areas of endoscopy and surgery. A growing demand for medical support systems with advanced features is another factor driving the market. Moreover, innovation and technological advancements enabling medical pendant systems to move as needed by the press of a button are encouraging the adoption of these systems. However, the market is restricted by the high cost of medical pendant systems, causing many hospitals to hesitate in adopting these systems. Hospitals unable to afford these systems contemplate using alternatives, which can be a threat to the growth of the market.

The rising demand for flexible, more space saving, and light-weight systems and systems with multiple features is compelling manufacturers to design and develop newer systems with advanced features. This is leading to many product innovations and will thus boost the demand for medical pendant systems. Another trend in the market is the development of medical pendant systems with higher number of electrical points and gas services. The high usage of electronic devices by hospitals is driving this trend. Such innovations in products are expected to open new doors of opportunities in the market.

The global medical pendant systems market is segmented on the basis of geography into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, North America led the market in 2015. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably owing to higher investments in the healthcare sector. By type, the demand for fixed retractable medical pendants is expected to be high, as per TMR analysts.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global medical pendant systems market. The business and financial overviews of each of the companies have been included. Factors driving and limiting the growth of the companies are also included. The report includes strategies adopted by key players, their recent developments, and product picture and specifications. This enables readers and enterprises to make informed decisions regarding investments in the global medical pendant systems market. Following are the companies studied in the report: ELEKTRA HELLAS, Uttam,Starkstrom, Hipac, Unicorn Medicals, Ondal, Brandon Medical, Beacon Medaes, Medilon, and Medimax.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

